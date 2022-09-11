Late touchdown lifts Central Lakes past RCTC in MCAC football

BRAINERD — Jackson Owens caught a 12-yard pass from Matt Torres with just 10 seconds to play to snap a tie as Central Lakes Community College pulled out a 29-23 win over Rochester Community and Technical College in junior college football on Saturday.

The game was tied 23-23 after RCTC rallied from a 23-0 deficit with on touchdown in the second quarter and two more in the third. But the comeback by the Yellowjackets fell shot when the host Raiders drove 45 yards in 1:46 in the final two minutes of play.

Torres finished 16-for-29 for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

LaQwan Sims rushed for 122 yards on 22 carries and two TDs for RCTC. He had a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and his 2-yard TD in the third tied the game at 23.

RCTC's other TD came on Sylas Christie's 9-yard scoring pass to Preston Landeis.

The Yellowjackets passing game struggled in the contest. Christie was just 11-for-25 for 68 yards and he threw two interceptions. Jaylen Gardner was 2-for-5 for 27 yards and he also threw a pair of interceptions.

Yaach Chuol and Jaylen Zullo both had three catches for 27 yards for RCTC. The Yellowjackets managed a modest 225 yards on offense while Central Lakes (1-1) had 302.

Andrew Eriks led RCTC with 10 tackles while Sylvester Ware had seven tackles, including two sacks. Teris Consonery had an intercetion.

After winning their season opener, the Yellowjackets (1-2) have now lost two straight games, both on the road.

RCTC will host Mesabi Range this coming Saturday at 2 p.m. in its homecoming game.

RCTC boxscore

Central Lakes 29, RCTC 23

RCTC 0-8-15-0 — 23

Central Lakes 8-15-0-6 — 29