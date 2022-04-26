Lewiston-Altura's Weaver on pace for another strong track season at Eau Claire

After setting a national record during the NCAA Division III men's indoor track and field season, Marcus Weaver is off to a strong start during the outdoor season.

Weaver, a Lewiston-Altura graduate, is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Back in January, he set the NCAA Division III heptathlon record with a score of 5,533 points during the Warren Bowlus Open at Wisconsin-Stout.

The indoor heptathlon is a test of overall skill as it combines seven different events: 60-meter dash, high jump, shot put, 60 hurdles, long jump, pole vault and 1,000 run, and the event is held over two days.

The heptathlon was not held during the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. But Weaver did place second in the 60 hurdles at the meet, sixth in the pole vault and eighth in the long jump.

Weaver was named the North Region's Male Field Athlete of the Year. UW-Eau Claire went on to win the men's Division III National Indoor Championship. Weaver was on pace to win the national heptathlon title before being disqualified in the 60 hurdles.

Eau Claire has had just two outdoor meets so far during the spring season, but Weaver has again showed his versatility. He has won the javelin throw at one meet while placing 12th in the discus. At the other meet, he was part of the 4x400 relay team that placed fourth while also taking 10th place in the pole vault and 19th in the 110 hurdles.

Rochester's Brevin Goetz has been getting some playing time as a true freshman on the Gustavus Adolphus College baseball team.

Goetz, a 2021 Mayo High School grad, is an outfielder/pitcher for the Gusties. He has played in five games as a reserve as a position player. He is 2-for-5 (.400 average) at the plate with both hits being doubles and he has scored two runs.

The right-hander has also appeared in four games as a relief pitcher. He has a 7.11 ERA in 6 1/3 innings and has struck out five batters.

Gustavus is currently 20-6 overall and 7-3 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Minnesota Twins organization, in partnership with Baseball For All, will hold the state’s first ever girls baseball tournament and registration to sign up is now open.

The event will be for girls ages 7-14 and will be held on June 11-12 at Dunning Sports Complex in St. Paul. Registration is at twinsbaseball.com/invitational .

Each team will be guaranteed three games. Teams will be grouped based on age and will include 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under age groups.

The Twins are in collaboration with their Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints, for the event which is called the Baseball For All Toni Stone Invitational.

All tournaments affiliated with Baseball For All — a non-profit aimed at increasing the presence and participation of women and girls in baseball — are named after famous women in baseball. The Twins’ event honors Stone, a St. Paul native and the first woman to play in the Negro Leagues, now recognized by Major League Baseball as a major league on the same level as the American and National Leagues.

