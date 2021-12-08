SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Listen: The Golden Gophers were winners in football, war, life

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 08, 2021 12:00 PM
In today’s history minute, Thomas Weber shares how the 1941 football team piled up victories and awards before World War II took hold.

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

