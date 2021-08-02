Local Notebook: RCTC standout plays in All-Star Series in Atlanta

Lyle's Olivia Christianson got to play against some top competition over the weekend and she also did a little sight seeing in the process.

Christianson, a standout for the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team, played in the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series this past weekend in Atlanta.

“It’s super fun and the girls are all super cool,” Christianson said. “And we’re all here for similar reasons, because we’ve all worked hard to get this opportunity. And It’s just been fun to meet basketball players from all over the country, too.”

Olivia Christianson

Christianson excelled as a freshman on the 2021 RCTC women's team that finished 16-1. The 5-foot-8 forward, who played her high school ball at Lyle/Pacelli, was selected as an All-American for her stellar season.

She was one of 40 junior college players selected to play in the All-Star Series. The event featured four teams and each team played a pair of games. Christianson was a member of the Lynx squad.

“We’re playing better competition, and with a different coach, you get different points of view,” Christianson said.

“A lot of things were very insightful, and I think I have grown as a player,” she added.

RCTC coach Jason Bonde made the trip to Atlanta with Christianson.

"They're competitive and there are some good players here," Bonde said.

Christianson had a strong tournament. In the first game, she scored 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range. She added one rebound in just over 21 minutes of playing time in an 81-65 loss. She scored seven points on 3-for-4 shooting with two rebounds as the Lynx won their second game 78-75.

Bonde said playing in the event was a great experience for Christianson.

"There's four-year college coaches here and Division I coaches will be watching these teams," Bonde said.

“I think that’s why a lot of players are here, to hopefully get recruited to the next level," Christianson said. "But also a lot of it is for the experience. It’s a really cool thing to be a part of.”

Christianson and Bonde got to Atlanta last Wednesday. There was a practice and banquet on Thursday, games followed on Friday and Saturday. Christianson did manage to check out Atlanta in her spare time.

“I kind of made a little bit of time because I didn’t want to come all the way down here and not sight see because I don’t know if I will get to Atlanta again,” she said. “I like to explore new things and new places."

As a freshman, Christianson led the MCAC in scoring (20.3 points per game) and steals (4.5) during the 2021 season. She also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She helped the Yellowjackets earn a berth in the district title game, where RCTC lost and finished one game away from a national berth.

———

Mac Horvath of the Rochester Honkers has been selected to play in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday at Copeland Park in La Crosse, Wis. Horvath, who hails from Rochester, was one of two Honkers selected to the squad.

Mac Horvath

The Major League Dreams Showcase will consist of a doubleheader featuring the top players from the Northwoods League. The players were selected by a panel of Major League Baseball scouts. The players will participate in a day of workouts in front of scouts which will be followed two games. Each player will play in one game.

Horvath will play in the second game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Honkers outfielder Alex Pimentel will also play in the showcase game and will be a teammate of Horvath's. Pimentel plays his college ball at Cal State Long Beach.

Earlier this summer, Horvath took part in the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge. He belted 11 home runs and placed second .

Horvath plays his college ball at North Carolina, and he earned plenty of playing time as a true freshman in 2021. If he has a strong spring season in 2022, he could enter the Major League amateur draft.

