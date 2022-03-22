Lourdes grad Billings helps Gustavus finish as national hockey runner-up

Rochester's Clara Billings was a key member of the Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey team that placed second in the NCAA Division III National Tournament.

The Gusties were one of 10 teams to make the Division-III field. They had to win a play-in game to reach the quarterfinals and then won two more games to reach the championship game against Middlebury College on Saturday night.

Billings scored Gustavus' first goal of the championship game and the Gusties then sent it to overtime with a dramatic goal with just one-tenth of a second left in regulation. But Middlebury scored in overtime to post a 3-2 victory and Gustavus had to settle as the national runner-up.

Billings, a junior forward, had seven goals and 12 assists during the season, in which the Gusties finished 25-4-2.

Billings is a Lourdes grad and two of her high school linemates also reached the Division III national tournament with their respective schools.

• Emma Schmitz plays for the University of Wisconsin River Falls. The freshman forward was a regular for River Falls and she helped the team reach the national quarterfinals. Schmitz scored a goal as River Falls won a first-round game in the national tournament. It then suffered a 5-3 loss to Gustavus in the quarterfinals.

Schmitz played in 24 of the team's 29 games and she scored 12 goals and had four assists. River Falls finished its season with a stellar 27-2 record.

• Abby Wick plays for Colby College in Waterville, Maine. She was a freshman forward and helped Colby post a 16-6-1 record this season. Colby lost its last two game in overtime, including in the quraterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wick, a Lourdes grad, finished the season with two goals and three assists and played in 21 of the team's 23 games.

——

Lake City's Mark Kjos is a starting guard for the University of Jamestown men's basketball team that earned a berth in the NAIA National Tournament.

Jamestown (N.D.) won two games in the 64-team field to reach the Sweet 16 before falling against sixth-ranked Talladega (Ala.) College 67-56 last Friday night. The 56 points were a season low for Jamestown, which finished the season 26-10.

Kjos, a 5-foot-10 junior, was limited to two points in the season-ending setback, but he collected eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Kjos started all 36 games for the Jimmies and was the team leader in assists (4.3 per game) and second in scoring (10.9). He also averaged 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Kjos shot 38.8% from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, and he made 77 3-pointers.

Kjos was also a full-time starter a year ago as a sophomore when he averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He was a part-time starter as a freshman.

In three seasons with the Jimmies, Kjos has scored 855 points, made 201 3-pointers and dished out 413 assists.

——

Mike Ellingson has resigned as Triton's head football coach.

The Cobras posted winning records in each of the past two seasons. They were 6-4 during the 2021 season and 5-2 in the shortened 2020 campaign. Ellingson has worked at Triton for 19 years and was the head football coach for four seasons, posting a 17-19 record.

Triton activities director Corey Black hopes to have a new head coach in place by the end of the school year.

"We are accepting applications through March 31st and look to begin the interview process shortly thereafter," Black said.

——

The Rochester Honkers have signed a pair of San Joaquin Delta teammates, who will return to the team this summer for a second season.

Returning to Rochester for the 2022 season are outfielder Nico Regino and infielder Zach Meddings.

Regino, a native of Elk Grove, Calif., finished fourth on the Honkers with a .449 slugging percentage last season. In 13 games, the 20-year-old hit two home runs and had eight RBIs. He is a redshirt sophomore at San Joaquin Delta where he posted a .288 batting average and .367 on-base-percentage during the 2020 season.

Meddings is also a native of Elk Grove, Calif. He collected a hit in 10 of the 17 games he played in for the Honkers in 2021. The 21-year-old posted a .355 on-base percentage while scoring six runs and driving in five more. Meddings attended Franklin High School in Elk Grove, where he won the Delta League MVP in 2019.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .