Lourdes grad Birch an early, promising signing for Rochester FC

ROCHESTER — This is sure going to save on gas for Lindsey Birch.

Better still, the summer-time competition she’ll be getting will be as good as she could hope for at this stage of her soccer life.

This past October, the Rochester Lourdes graduate and University of Nebraska Omaha freshman soccer player signed to play for Rochester FC in the highest-ranking amateur summer soccer league in the United States, the USL W.

The men’s equivalent is the USL League 2. For the first time in its history, Rochester is being represented in the USL, with Rochester FC owners Midhat Mujic and Muharem Dedic having jumped two rungs of amateur soccer from their former United Premier Soccer League

and purchased the rights to two USL teams — one men’s and one women’s. Both are set to begin play in the spring in Rochester.

The women’s team will include Birch, a former two-time All-State player at Lourdes and a part-time starter this past fall for a Division I Omaha team that reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

It was a learning and thrilling season for Birch, who after being entrenched as a defensive player at Lourdes — and a sensational one at that — was shifted all over the field at Nebraska Omaha. That included her getting some time at forward, a spot she hadn’t played in years.

Birch wasn’t ready to say no to any of it. The Mavericks’ freshman just wanted to be out there in any capacity she could. Birch wound up starting seven of the team’s 22 games and played in 19 games overall.

“I came in as a freshman and just played wherever they needed me,” Birch said. “I got some really good time out there. It was fun. And I’ve got some great teammates here. It’s been just fun to bond with them.”

Birch is excited for this next summertime opportunity. A year ago she made nearly daily trips — sometimes twice daily — to White Bear Lake as she played for Manitou FC of the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

She likes the sound of playing for Rochester FC for lots of reasons.

“It was good competition last summer,” Birch said. “Playing in the (WPSL) helped me get ready for my freshman year of college soccer. But this next opportunity is going to be a step ahead of that. It’s the highest caliber that I can play in (and retain her amateur status for college). Having a good summer team is important. It really helps you develop. And it’s going to be nice to have that locally rather than having to drive to the Twin Cities all the time. It will also be nice to be playing in front of local (fans).”

Birch is the only player signed so far by Rochester FC to play for its women’s or men’s team. Nabbing Birch this early was an anomaly, as Mujic and Dedic are conducting separate tryouts Dec. 17-18 for their men’s and women’s teams, from which they expect to draw the majority of their players.

The women’s tryout is from 6-8 p.m. both days, the men’s from 8-10 p.m., all of it at the Rochester Regional Stadium Bubble. Mujic said that players from as far away as Texas and Louisiana have signed up for it.

“We are looking at high-level players, wanting Division I (college) players and the very top Division II and III players,” Mujic said. “That is what we’re looking for. But we’re not limiting anyone by age. If someone is a strong high school standout, just because they haven't played in college yet doesn’t necessarily mean they couldn’t earn a spot with us.”

Mujic is excited to have a player of Birch’s caliber already signed.

“We knew that she plays at a high level,” Mujic said. “She is physical and very smart on the ball. And getting her is important because it has always been about local (talent) for us. It is about developing the locals. Down the road, we want our teams to be made up mostly of local players. It is important that Lindsey be a part of that initial movement.”

