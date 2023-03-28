99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Lourdes grad Clara Billings takes next step, helps Gustavus win national championship

Clara Billings assisted on the game-winning goal in triple overtime in the Division III women's hockey national title game. P-E-M standout Kaiden Peters has chosen his destination to play college basketball. That and more in this week's Local Sports Notebook.

clara billings
Clara Billings, a Lourdes grad, assisted on the game-winning goal in triple overtime of the Division III national championship game as the Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey team won the first team championship in school history.
Contributed / Gustavus Adolphus College Sports Information
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 5:00 AM

ROCHESTER — After coming up just short a season ago, Lourdes graduate Clara Billings is part of an NCAA national championship team.

Billings is a senior forward for the Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team that won the NCAA Division III national title a week ago.

The Gusties had a thrilling postseason run which included a 3-2 double overtime win over Plattsburgh State in the national semifinals. Gustavus needed even more time to pull out a thrilling victory in the championship game as it defeated Amherst College 2-1 in triple overtime.

Also Read

Billings earned an assist on the game-winning goal in the championship game. In the third overtime, Billings came up with a loose puck near the net and sent it to the right post where Kaitlyn Holland jammed it over the goal line for the winning goal, which ended the longest Division III women’s championship hockey game ever.

The win gave Gustavus its first national championship in program history and the first team national championship for the college. The Gusties finished the season with a 27-3 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season the Gustavus women suffered an overtime loss to Middlebury College in the championship game. Billings scored a goal late in regulation to send the game to OT.

Billings finished her senior season with 19 points on 11 goals and eight assists. She had seven goals and 12 assists as a junior. Billings has 27 career goals and still has one year of eligibility remaining due to a five-game COVID-shortened season her sophomore campaign.

— —

Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Kaiden Peters has selected basketball over football as his choice as a college sport.

Peters, a three-sport standout for the Bulldogs, has announced his commitment to play college basketball at Division III Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

Section 1AA basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kaiden Peters (23) had the choice of playing college basketball or football. He has selected basketball and will play at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

The 6-foot-3 Peters, a left-handed shooting guard, averaged approximately 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game during the 2022-23 season while shooting 62% from the field and 80% at the line.

He helped P-E-M earn a Class AA state tournament berth and hit a memorable game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer in the Section 1AA title game as the Bulldogs edged Lake City 58-55.

Peters, who also competes in track and field at P-E-M, had received offers to play college football, including one from Division II Winona State University. In football he played wide receiver and defensive back and really excelled as a kick returner. As a senior, he averaged 26 yards per punt return and with six touchdowns. On kickoffs, he averaged 32 yards per return with one touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

— —

Century senior Paige Decker and Kiley Nihart, a sophomore at Rochester Community and Technical College, have signed letters of intent to play college volleyball at Division II University of Minnesota Duluth.

Decker is an outside hitter who was named All-State as both a junior and senior at Century. As a senior, she had 368 kills, 46 blocks, 116 digs and 42 ace serves. Her kill total broke her own single-season record at Century.

Nihart, a Medford High School grad, earned Second Team All-America honors for the 2022 season at RCTC. As a libero, she averaged 5.69 digs per set, which ranked sixth in the nation among NJCAA Division III players. She helped RCTC reach the Region XIII championship game before suffering a season-ending loss.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) blocks a shot by Maryland guard Bri McDaniel (24) during the first half of an NCAA women's tournament Elite Eight game March 27, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina.
College
NCAA WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT: Boston boosts No. 1 South Carolina into Final Four
March 27, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
College
NCAA women’s tournament: Caitlin Clark shines as No. 2 Iowa tops No. 5 Louisville
March 26, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Creighton vs San Diego State
College
Last-second foul leads San Diego State over Creighton, makes first Final Four
March 26, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
KOR.01.JPG
Prep
Rochester's Gavin Kor focused on a promising present at Shattuck, not a bright hockey future beyond
March 27, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Olmsted Medical Center Rehabilitation Center
Health
Olmsted Medical Center unveils its new Rehabilitation Services space
March 27, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Three area boys basketball players selected to play in All-Star Series
March 27, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
two boys working with portable stove
Arts and Entertainment
Get in gear with a camping cooking demonstration
March 27, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed