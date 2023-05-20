Lourdes grad Joe Sperry to join Royals after strong start to college baseball career

ROCHESTER — When Joe Sperry left Rochester to play college baseball in South Carolina, he figured he would miss family and friends.

He did, but he also thrived with a whole new peer group in a whole new environment.

Sperry was a big part of Lourdes’ third-place finish at the Class AA baseball state tournament last spring. It didn’t take him long to have a similar impact in Division I junior college at the University of South Carolina Lancaster.

“It was a great experience,” Sperry said. “Met a lot of cool guys, the coaches were great and we had a great season so it was a lot of fun.”

Sperry returned to Rochester this past week after having a banner freshman season.

Lancaster finished below .500 in 2022. With Sperry’s help, the team rebounded to go 32-20 during the 2023 season and finished as the runner-up in Region 10 of the Division I NJCAA playoffs.

Sperry said he was on a Lourdes team a year ago that was expected to win. This season at Lancaster, the expectations were lower, but the team proved capable of playing solid baseball.

“It was pretty special with how we worked all year,” he said. “We were right on the door, too (in the region tournament).”

Lancaster was just a victory away from earning a Division I NJCAA World Series berth.

“We played three of the best teams in the region and every game we just emptied the tank,” Sperry said. “It was really special for me. I put everything on the line for our team. Everyone had each other’s back.”

As he did in high school, Sperry excelled as a two-way player for Lancaster. He was the team’s primary designated hitter and batted .333 (40-for-120) with seven home runs, 10 doubles, 39 RBIs, 16 runs scored and a 1.003 OPS. For his exploits as a hitter, he was named All-Region 10 Second Team.

“This year I feel like I enjoyed hitting more just because I had more success,” Sperry said. “At the beginning of the year, pitching wise, I kind of struggled a little bit. I was still getting used to the college game.”

Sperry had a back injury and he missed a couple of series during the season. That injury and some arm issues forced him to miss some time on the mound as well.

When he returned from the injury, he had a 20-game hitting streak heading into the postseason.

“Being able to do that was pretty amazing to me,” He said. “I was able to put up a good enough season to be All-Region while still being hurt.”

He may not always have been at full strength, but Sperry pitched in 11 games and made six starts. He posted a 4-2 record with a 3.74 ERA in 45⅔ innings. He struck out 46 batters and walked 12.

Sperry’s fastball topped out at 91.7 miles per hour. For most of the season he was in the 88-90 range. When he arrived at Lancaster last fall, his velocity was down to about 84 before he built it back up.

“They can all hit velocity, but what I found out is if you have three pitches and can locate them and you can mix your pitches well, you’re going to have success,” he said.

This summer Sperry will play amateur baseball with the Rochester Royals. He played some for the Royals in 2022, but missed the team's run to the Class B state championship because he departed for his freshman year of college. He is hoping to stick around longer this year to help the Royals make another strong postseason run.

He plans to mostly hit with the Royals while working on his pitching with Mitch Brown at Rochester Batting Cages. Sperry hopes to improve his velocity so he can consistently throw in the lower 90s.

“If I can do that, with the offspeed stuff I have, that is going to allow me to be a Division I arm,” he said. “And I really believe I can hit at the D-I level.”

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Sperry also plans on working on his foot speed this summer in an attempt to add base running as another element to his game.

Hard work has never been an issue for Sperry. At Lancaster, he was often the first one at a practice or training session and often the last to leave.

“You can’t take it for granted,” he said. “Your last game could be at any point. And if you love the game, you won’t take it for granted.”