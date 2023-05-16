Lourdes grad Jurgenson helps Bethel baseball team land another NCAA Tournament berth

ROCHESTER — Rochester's Nolan Jurgenson is a starting infielder for the Bethel University baseball team that has earned an NCAA Division III national tournament berth for a second straight season.

Bethel earned the NCAA tournament berth by winning the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoff championship as the No. 4 seed. Bethel defeated top-seeded Gustavus twice during the conference tournament, 3-1 in the first round and then 4-0 in the championship game.

Jurgenson, a 2021 Lourdes grad, has played in 35 of Bethel’s 39 games and he has made 29 starts. The sophomore is batting .276 (24-for-87) with three doubles, a home run, 16 RBIs and 22 runs scored. He has an OPS of .777.

Jurgenson is slated to play amateur baseball for the Rochester Royals again during the 2023 season after he concludes his college season.

Sam Linderbaum of St. Charles also plays for Bethel. The 6-foot-6 Linderbaum is a junior left-handed pitcher. He has not appeared in any varsity games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bethel will take a 29-10 record into the NCAA tournament. The bracket for the tournament — scheduled for June 2-8 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — has not yet been released.

— — —

Two players from Rochester helped the Gustavus Adolphus College baseball team win the MIAC regular-season championship this spring.

Mayo grad Brevin Goetz, a sophomore right-handed pitcher and outfielder, and Lourdes grad Sam Schneider, a freshman catcher, both played roles in helping the Gusties win the MIAC.

Goetz’s main role with the Gusties has been as a relief pitcher. He has pitched in 14 games in relief and has a 2-2 record with a 4.43 ERA. In 20⅓ innings, he has struck out 22 batters and walked 10. He also appeared in four games as an outfielder and was 0-for-8 at the plate.

Schneider, who helped Lourdes place third in the state in Class AA a year ago, has played in 21 games and made 16 starts at catcher as a true freshman. He is batting .217 (10-for-46) with a double, a home run, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored. He has a .649 OPS.

Like Jurgenson, Goetz and Schneider are expected to play for the Rochester Royals after they conclude their college seasons.

Jacob Weckop, a freshman catcher/pitcher from Randolph, is also a member of the Gustavus team. He has not seen any varsity action this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gustavus is 28-14 after finishing as the runner-up to Bethel in the MIAC Tournament.

— —

Mert Williams, one of the legendary local dirt-track stock car drivers from the area, has died at the age of 88. Williams was one of the most dominant drivers in southeastern Minnesota from the 1950s through the 1970s.

He was selected to the Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame in 2008.

Williams remains the all-time leader in feature wins at both the Olmsted County Fairgrounds in Rochester and at the Dodge County Speedway in Kasson. He won 10 track championships in Kasson, including six in a row during the 1970s.

Williams, who began racing at age 17, was known for building cars and engines and setting them up to excel on the track.

One of his biggest feature victories came at the Minnesota State Fair in 1962. He won track championships all over the Midwest. Before settling on racing in Minnesota, Williams competed from Louisiana all the way to Iowa during his early years in the sport.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .