Lourdes grad Ustby named honorable-mention All-America

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Rochester Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby keeps climbing the basketball awards ladder, on Thursday the University of North Carolina junior forward named honorable-mention All-America.

Also receiving the honorable-mention honor was Tar Heels teammate Deja Kelly, a junior guard.

Ustby was second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference last season. This year she was first-team All-ACC as well as honorable-mention All-America.

Ustby averaged 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season. She shot a sparkling 51% from the field for the Tar Heels, who finished their season 22-11 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.