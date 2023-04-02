99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

Lourdes grad Ustby named honorable-mention All-America

Rochester Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby received her highest honor yet, the University of North Carolina junior basketball forward named honorable-mention All-America.

NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinals - North Carolina v Virginia Tech
North Carolina guard and Rochester Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby (1) shoots a jumper over Virginia Tech forward D'asia Gregg (11) during the ACC Tournament on March 4, 2022.
William Howard / USA TODAY Sports
By Staff reports
Today at 8:09 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Rochester Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby keeps climbing the basketball awards ladder, on Thursday the University of North Carolina junior forward named honorable-mention All-America.

Also receiving the honorable-mention honor was Tar Heels teammate Deja Kelly, a junior guard.

Ustby was second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference last season. This year she was first-team All-ACC as well as honorable-mention All-America.

Ustby averaged 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season. She shot a sparkling 51% from the field for the Tar Heels, who finished their season 22-11 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
