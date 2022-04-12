Mac Horvath supplies power for North Carolina baseball team

Mac Horvath of Rochester is a starting infielder and is putting up power numbers for the nationally ranked University of North Carolina baseball team.

Horvath, a sophomore third baseman, had started each of the first 31 games for the Tar Heels. They had posted a 21-10 record, including 7-7 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and were ranked No. 22 in the nation.

Mac Horvath

He is batting a modest .214 (24-for-112), but with five doubles, four home runs, 22 runs scored and 17 RBIs. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Horvath has a .358 on-base percentage, a .366 slugging percentage and an OPS of .724. He is also 10-for-11 in stolen base attempts.

At third base, Horvath has committed just three errors and has a solid .963 fielding percentage.

As a true freshman last spring, Horvath overcame a slow start to hit .227 with five home runs, 22 RBIs and a .699 OPS while playing in 46 games and making 35 starts.

Rochester's Alyssa Ustby, a starting guard for the North Carolina women's basketball team, collected a personal win this past Saturday.

Ustby, a Lourdes grad, competed and won the Punt, Pass and Kick competition held in conjunction with the North Carolina spring football game.

Ustby sealed her win in the competition by making a 35-yard field goal. She played soccer and softball at Lourdes as well as basketball.

During the basketball season, she led the Tar Heels in rebounding (8.6 per game) and was second in scoring (12.9 points) while also averaging 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Ustby started all 32 games and helped North Carolina go 25-7 and reach the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels reached the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national champion South Carolina 69-61.

Taking the label "versatile player" to a whole new level, @AlyssaUstby won the Punt, Pass and Kick competition at Saturday's @UNCFootball Spring Game



Rochester’s Liv Korngable, a member of the University of South Dakota’s women’s basketball team. has been named to the Summit League’s All-Academic team.

Korngable, a starting guard for South Dakota, is a fifth-year senior and she earns All-Academic status for the first time.

The Mayo High School grad was also named all-conference in the Summit League for the second consecutive season. She was one of three South Dakota players to average in double figures in scoring as the Coyotes captured regular season and tournament Summit titles, eventually reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Korngable averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in her last collegiate campaign. She became South Dakota’s 30th 1,000-point scorer this season. She led the team in assists over the last two seasons and her 16 assists in the NCAA Tournament ranked 10th.

Liv Korngable

She graduated in December with her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and sport management, with a 3.79 GPA. Korngable has been accepted to St. Catherine University in St. Paul to begin physical therapy school this fall.

Caledonia native Spencer Yohe is part of the 2022 Minnesota State University Moorhead 2021 Hall of Fame class.

Yohe is being honored with a Distinguished Service award. He was an assistant wrestling coach at Moorhead from 1992-2002. In that time he played a major role in recruiting 22 All-Americans and 45 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference individual champions He was also part of a program that won six straight NSIC titles from 1995-2000

Yohe is also a member of the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, and he has earned a Lifetime Service Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

There will be 11 athletes and/or coaches going into this year’s class. The class will be inducted at a luncheon on April 29 on the Minnesota State Moorhead campus.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .