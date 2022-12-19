SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Madsen twins in starting roles for Division I college basketball teams

Mayo High School graduate Gabe Madsen is a starting guard in his second season at Utah while his brother and former Spartans teammate Mason Madsen is starting in his first year at Boston College.

Madsen twins Top.DUP.jpg
Twin brothers Gabe, left, and Mason Madsen started their men's college basketball careers at the University of Cincinnati. The 2020 Mayo High School grads have both transferred and found success at their new schools. Gabe plays for the University of Utah and Mason plays at Boston College.
File photo / courtesy of University of Cincinnati
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
December 19, 2022 12:45 PM
ROCHESTER — Twins Gabe and Mason Madsen are on the opposite ends of the country, and they are both having success in men’s college basketball this season.

The Madsen brothers, 2020 Mayo High School grads, started out as freshmen at the University of Cincinnati but both have transferred and are junior guards.

The 6-foot-6 Gabe is in his second season at the University of Utah, where he is a full-time starter for the Utes. He has started all 11 games and is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

Gabe has shot better from 3-point range (40.8%, 29-for-71) than overall (39.5%). He has helped Utah get off to a 9-2 start.

The 6-foot-4 Mason is now at Boston College after spending his first two years at Cincinnati. He has started 10 of 12 games in Boston, but has slowed down a bit after a hot start. He is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

Mason is shooting just 30.2% from the field. Boston College is currently 6-6.

— —

Austin’s Both Gach was a college teammate of Gabe Madsen at Utah during the 2021-22 season. It was Gach’s fourth year of college ball, but he still had another year of eligibility. But rather than return to Utah, Gach declared for the NBA Draft.

Gach went undrafted and was then signed by the Orlando Magic for the Summer League. Gach, a 6-6 guard, played one game during the Summer League before being released. The 23-year-old is currently a free agent and looking to land a spot in a pro league.

Like the Madsens, Gach also is a twin. His twin brother, Duoth Gach, played two years of junior college men's basketball at North Dakota State College of Science. Duoth is now in his second season at Valley City State University.

Duoth, a 6-5 senior guard, was a part-time starter at Valley City State, an NAIA school, a year ago and he averaged 10.0 points and 2.5 per game. This season he has started all 12 games and is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Tate Hebrink of Austin also plays men's basketball at Valley City State. Hebrink is a 6-foot senior guard. He has started four of the team's 12 games and is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

— —

The Rochester Community and Technical College football team had four players selected as NJCAA Division III All-Americans for the 2022 season.

Defensive lineman Sylvester Ware and defensive backs Joseph Tarnue and De’Vonta Roberts were all named first-team All-America. All three players are sophomores.

Offensive lineman Gavin Layton, a freshman, was named to the second team. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder is from Andover, and like Tarune, he went to Coon Rapids High School.

Ware, from Sun Prairie, Wis., was fourth on the Yellowjackets with 53 tackles. He led the team with 16 sacks and also with another 14.5 tackles for loss. He added one interception.

Tarune and Roberts both had eight interceptions to lead RCTC.

Tarune, from Osseo, had 46 tackles and recovered three fumbles. He returned both an interception and a fumble for a touchdown. He was also RCTC's top punter.

Roberts, from Quincy, Fla., was third on the Yellowjackets with 60 tackles. As a defensive back, he had four sacks and he also blocked a kick.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
