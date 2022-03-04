SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Magnificent run almost done for USD standout Korngable

Rochester Mayo graduate Olivia Korngable has turned in a five-year standout women's basketball career at the University of South Dakota. She intends to go out "guns blazing."

Korngable main.jpg
Rochester Mayo graduate Olivia Korngable has turned in another outstanding season for the University of South Dakota. This is Korngable's fifth and final year at South Dakota.
Contributed / Aaron Packard, University of South Dakota
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 04, 2022 05:15 AM
Olivia Korngable almost cried during warmups on Senior Day last week at the University of South Dakota.

Almost.

“There were many times when tears almost fell,” said the former Rochester Mayo standout basketball player, who’s in her fifth and final season at USD. “It would be the last time I’d be playing in our arena. I was looking around because I wanted to remember it. It’s been a special place to play.”

What Korngable was looking at were her parents, Dave and Kris, having landed in their usual spots. And then there were so many other predictable and loyal faces to pick out, all of them stationed in what Korngable has come to refer to as their “assigned” seats.

It’s been a faithful and rousing bunch at Sanford Coyote Sports Center during Korngable’s five years. They’ve meant an incredible amount to her, and vice versa.

So it’s tough. It’s tough to see it all nearing its end for this 5-foot-10 starting guard who’s also developed a sisterhood on this senior-heavy team, one that’s 24-5, Summit League regular-season champions, and looking to get into the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season, a rarity for a mid-major program.

“I just want to take it all in,” Korngable said.

Korngable did that during the Senior Night warmup, then proceeded to score 16 points on sizzling 7-for-8 field-goal shooting, including draining both of her 3-point attempts. She also dished out three assists in her team’s 78-49 romp against Oral Roberts.

HECK OF A YEAR, CAREER

It was another typically great performance by Korngable, who’s in her second year as a starter for South Dakota and averages 13 points per game on gaudy 50% field-goal shooting, 39% on 3-pointers. She also dishes out 3.6 assists per game and averages 2.4 rebounds.

Liv Korngable Mug.jpg
Olivia Korngable

Korngable set the table for this kind of season a year ago, when she averaged 15 ppg. and was named second-team All-Summit League after shooting a remarkable 51% from the field. That was fourth best in the nation among players 5-10 or under.

To say she’s settled in nicely as a starter would be a heavy understatement.

“This year, I’ve been maintaining my confidence,” said Korngable, whose team begins play in the Summit League post-season tournament on Saturday. The winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“I know now where I need to play better or have a plan of attack,” Korngable said. “I’ve got more knowledge about how to adapt. Being given an extra year to play (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) has been a special experience.”

The special part includes every minute she gets to be with her teammates, including best friend and fellow Coyotes star Chloe Lamb. The two have been roommates the past few years. Besides getting along so well, they are also a pair that has famously pushed each other.

That’s been true whether they're playing one-on-one on the driveway of the Vermillion house they rent, or going at it during summertime pickup games at USD.

There are rarely smiles between them in the heat of battle. On opposite teams in almost all of those offseason sessions, Korngable wonders if they might have made the Coyotes newcomers nervous with their extreme intensity.

“I think some of the freshmen might have been scared the first few times they saw us play in those pickup games,” Korngable said. “There is some ball kicking at the end of games and some bickering on the court. We just beat the crap out of each other. But when it’s over, we all clap it up and are happy, giddy and fine. We’re just a family.”

Korngable will be forever thankful for all of that intensity. It helped turn her into the player that she is today, and put this program on a historic run of greatness.

“The amount of time I put in prepared me for this, and (former Mayo coach Rich) Decker prepared me for this,” Korngable said. “But when I walked into this program, I realized it was going to be a dogfight. It was going to be all about me getting in the gym, getting shots up, gaining confidence and taking what I saw from the older girls on the team and applying it to myself.”

All of it shaped Korngable into the best player she can be. And as this season and her career comes to a conclusion in the next month, she knows how it’s going to end.

“We’ve still all got ‘all guns blazing,’” Korngable said. “We’ll have that until the very end.”

