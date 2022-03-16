Mason Madsen to transfer from Cincinnati

Mason Madsen will transfer from the University of Cincinnati where he has played men’s basketball for the past two seasons.

Madsen, a 6-foot-4 guard, played in 29 of Cincinnati’s 33 games this season and made one start. But he averaged just 11.8 minutes per game under coach Wes Miller and on Wednesday he entered the transfer portal.

Madsen could not be reached for a comment on Wednesday on his pending decision. Earlier in the day he Tweeted: “When one door closes, another opens. I truly want to thank the people of Cincinnati for embracing me the way that they did. It just wasn’t in the cards. There is no doubt in my mind that Coach Miller is the right guy for the job. Thankful for the friendships I’ll have forever.”

The Bearcats went 18-15 during the 2021-22 season, including 7-11 in the American Athletic Conference. They defeated East Carolina 73-63 in the first round of the conference tournament before falling to No. 1 Houston 69-56 in the quarterfinal round.

For the season, Madsen averaged 4.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He shot 37.8% from the floor (42-for-11) and 35.4% from 3-point range (28-for-79). He also had 21 assists, 13 steals and blocked five shots.

• Madsen’s twin brother, Gabe, played briefly at Cincinnati with Mason early in the 2020-21 season before departing. Gabe Madsen played at the University of Utah this season as did Both Gach of Austin.

Utah went 11-19 this season, 4-16 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Gabe Madsen, a 6-6 guard, played in 24 of 30 games for Utah and he made nine starts. He averaged 6.5 points and 1.0 rebound per game. He shot 38.6% from the floor (49-for-127) and 38.9% from 3-point range (42-for-108). He averaged 16.0 minutes per game.

Gach, who returned to Utah after playing for the University of Minnesota, last season was second on the Utes in scoring. He played in 29 games and made nine starts.The 6-6 senior guard averaged 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while averaging 24.2 minutes.