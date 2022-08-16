Mayo grad Goetz gets shot to pitch in Northwoods League

ROCHESTER — The Mankato MoonDogs have been a popular landing spot for area baseball players this summer and Brevin Goetz of Rochester is the latest to join the Northwoods League team.

Goetz, a 2021 Mayo grad who is a right-handed pitcher, signed a contract with the MoonDogs late in the season. Mankato finished up its season this past weekend.

Relief pitcher Thomas Bruss of Rochester and outfielder Easton Fritcher of Hayfield also played for the MoonDogs this season. Bruss is now playing pro ball in the Frontier League. Fritcher, like Goetz, was signed late in the season. He will start his college career at the University of Minnesota this fall.

“It’s pretty exciting just to go out there and showcase what I have and compete with some really good talent,” Goetz said. “It shows I can hang with these guys and really do well against them.”

In part, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Goetz has been getting hitters out by having a positive attitude on the mound.

“Honestly it’s just trusting my stuff and having a really good mentality,” he said. “Whenever I have a good mentality on the mound, nothing can stop me.”

Goetz pitched four games in relief for the MoonDogs. He was 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in nine innings. He had allowed just two runs in seven innings in his first three outings. But he then gave up four runs in two innings to suffer a loss against Eau Claire. He allowed just two hits, but was hurt by giving up five walks.

He said his go-to pitch has been his sinking fastball. His two-seam fastball breaks sharply as it nears the plate which has made it tough for hitters to make solid contact.

“No guys can really barrel it up,” he said. “It moves a lot and has a lot of run on it.”

Since he arrived in Mankato, Goetz has constantly been throwing 90 miles per hour with his fastball and he topped out at 93. He also throws a good slider.

Goetz will be a sophomore at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter this fall. He said getting experience and pitching well in the Northwoods League will give him confidence when he faces college hitters next season.

“It means a lot to me because last college season I was kind of lacking the confidence part and the mentality part,” he said. “But now I kind of have this in my back pocket to think about. I just know to trust everything and everything will play out.”

Before joining the MoonDogs, Goetz had been playing amateur baseball with the Rochester Royals. With the Royals in the Class B state playoffs beginning Aug. 20, he hopes to join them and pitch if needed.

“They’ll probably throw Matt Meyer,” Goetz said. “But if they need me, I’ll be there.”

Meyer, a former minor-league pitcher who reached the Triple-A level, gave Goetz a few pointers during Royals games this summer. Goetz was working on changing some of his pitching mechanics from his time with Gustavus in the spring as well as working out.

“I’ve just been building my confidence up and it obviously helps a lot talking to Matt Meyer,” Goetz said.

“I’m excited for his opportunity,” Meyer said. “It’s always a good chance to get an opportunity in the Northwoods (League) and that’s the goal.”

Goetz has the goal of returning to pitch for the MoonDogs again next summer.

“I’m leaving a pretty good impression so far so I have high hopes for that,” he said.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .