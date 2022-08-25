Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo grad Hady leads revved-up RCTC to victory in volleyball home opener

Kennedy Hady led a balanced offensive attack for RCTC on Wednesday night, as the Yellowjackets swept their home opener and won a second consecutive match.

RCTC.HADY.MUG.jpg
Kennedy Hady
By Staff reports
August 24, 2022 11:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team played in front of a boisterous crowd Wednesday night, and the Yellowjackets matched their fans' energy in sweeping to a three-set victory in their home opener.

RCTC beat Anoka Ramsey 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 at Rochester Regional Sports Center to improve to 3-2 overall this season and 1-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

"We had such an amazing crowd supporting the team, it was so fun to see all the people in the stands!" RCTC head coach Jen Nerison said. "The girls played tight the first (set), but had a great comeback to win it after being down the whole time. We need to reduce the errors on our side and force the errors on the opposition side more consistently.

Rochester Mayo graduate Kennedy Hady led a balanced Yellowjackets attack with 12 kills and 11 digs. Alexis Simpson added nine kills and 12 digs, and Chelsea Lasker had a solid match with 17 set assists and five service aces. Middle blocker Bailey Johnson led the team with three blocks, while Kiley Nihart added 24 digs, 4 aces and 2 assists.

RCTC won its second consecutive match after opening the season with two wins in four matches on the road last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This team is so fun to watch and coach," Nerison said. "They are driven, hard workers, and passionate about the game of volleyball. It's going to be a great season, so we hope to see the fans in the stands!"

The Yellowjackets return to action at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Minnesota West Community and Technical College. RCTC's next home match is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, against Western Technical College at 6:30 p.m. at Rochester Regional Sports Center.

Related Topics: COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
MOHAMED_IBRAHIM.JPG
College
AP Top 25 voters explain their votes for Gophers in preseason poll
Where do these votes have Gophers ranked? Why is Minnesota in your Top 25?
August 24, 2022 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-US-BOROWICZ-PLAYING-BASKETBALL-AFTER-1-MS.jpg
College
Roseau’s Katie Borowicz back to playing basketball at U of M after harrowing ordeal, skull surgery
A top-100 national recruit by ESPN out of Roseau, Borowicz graduated high school early and joined the Gophers in the middle of the 2020-21 COVID-19 affected season. An interesting move; the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted during the pandemic meant Borowicz could get a half-season in and still have four years of eligibility left.
August 23, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Kent Youngblood / Star Tribune
Minnesota vs University of Massachusetts, UMASS, NCAA
College
Gophers' Big Ten hockey title defense begins Oct. 28 at Ohio State
The release of the full Minnesota Gophers 2022-23 schedule shows a three-week road trip, a pair of exhibition games and a pre-Halloween start to their conference schedule.
August 22, 2022 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
College
RCTC drops opener in women's soccer
RCTC women's soccer results
August 21, 2022 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports