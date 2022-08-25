Mayo grad Hady leads revved-up RCTC to victory in volleyball home opener

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team played in front of a boisterous crowd Wednesday night, and the Yellowjackets matched their fans' energy in sweeping to a three-set victory in their home opener.

RCTC beat Anoka Ramsey 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 at Rochester Regional Sports Center to improve to 3-2 overall this season and 1-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

"We had such an amazing crowd supporting the team, it was so fun to see all the people in the stands!" RCTC head coach Jen Nerison said. "The girls played tight the first (set), but had a great comeback to win it after being down the whole time. We need to reduce the errors on our side and force the errors on the opposition side more consistently.

Rochester Mayo graduate Kennedy Hady led a balanced Yellowjackets attack with 12 kills and 11 digs. Alexis Simpson added nine kills and 12 digs, and Chelsea Lasker had a solid match with 17 set assists and five service aces. Middle blocker Bailey Johnson led the team with three blocks, while Kiley Nihart added 24 digs, 4 aces and 2 assists.

RCTC won its second consecutive match after opening the season with two wins in four matches on the road last weekend.

"This team is so fun to watch and coach," Nerison said. "They are driven, hard workers, and passionate about the game of volleyball. It's going to be a great season, so we hope to see the fans in the stands!"

The Yellowjackets return to action at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Minnesota West Community and Technical College. RCTC's next home match is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, against Western Technical College at 6:30 p.m. at Rochester Regional Sports Center.