Mayo grad Miller helped Drake earn WNIT bid

Rochester's Anna Miller was a member of the Drake University women's basketball team that earned a berth in the WNIT Tournament this season.

Miller, a Mayo grad, is a 6-foot-3 freshman forward. She was a key reserve for the Bulldogs, appeared in all 34 of their games and made two starts. Miller led the team in blocks (1.5 per game), was second in rebounding (5.5) and fifth in scoring (7.9). She was also second on the team in field-goal percentage (50.5%) as she made 109 of 216 shots.

Miller had season highs for the Bulldogs in both rebounds (14) and blocked shots (five) in a game.

Drake opened WNIT play with a pair of victories before falling to South Dakota State 84-66 in the round of 16. South Dakota State is coached by Aaron Johnston, a native of Pine Island. SDSU defeated the University of Minnesota in the second round of WNIT play.

Drake placed sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 9-9 record and finished 20-14 overall.

Ahjany Lee, who transferred from Byron this school year, was a starting forward for the Totino-Grace boys basketball team that won the Class AAA state championship.

Totino-Grace defeated DeLaSalle 50-44 in the title game this past Saturday. Lee, a 6-foot-10 senior forward, led the team with 12 rebounds in the game and was second with 14 points while shooting 7-for-9 from the field.

In the three state tournament games, Lee scored 34 points, had 24 rebounds and blocked 10 shots. He shot a lusty 68% from the field (17-for-25). Totino-Grace (25-6) was the No. 1 seed in Class AAA.

Lee, who will play his college ball at Division I University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, helped Byron reach the Class AAA state tournament as a junior.

The Rochester Honkers have signed a pair of players from nationally ranked Long Beach State for the upcoming summer season.

Set to join the Honkers are sophomore infielder Sebastian Murillo and freshman outfielder Tyler White.

Murillo, a native of Huntington Beach, Calif., is in his sophomore season for Long Beach State. As a freshman, he hit .316 with a .905 OPS and a team-high 11 doubles. Murillo was one of the best bats in the Long Beach State lineup to end last season. Over the final 19 games, he was second on the team with a .348 batting average and .439 on-base-percentage.

White, a native of Glendora, Calif., was named All-Area Player of the Year in his senior season at Bishop Amat High School when he batted .506 with three home runs, 37 runs scored and a 1.370 OPS in 29 games. He was ranked No. 8 among outfielders by Prep Baseball Report for the class of 2021 in California.

Kasson-Mantorville senior Abby Zahn has announced she will attend and play softball at Iowa Lakes Community College after graduating from high school.

"I really liked the campus because it felt like home, and the players and coaches were so friendly and positive that I knew right away that this was the right fit for me, both academically and athletically,” Zahn said.

Zahn is an outfield/third baseman for the KoMets. As a junior, she had a .326 batting average with one double, one home run, 15 RBIs and a .410 on-base percentage. She was selected to the postseason All-Section Team.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .