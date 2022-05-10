Mayo grad Vile brought winning ways to Wisconsin tennis program

University of Wisconsin men’s tennis coach Danny Westerman had spent three years admiring Sebastian Vile from afar.

A Rochester Mayo graduate and former high school state champion, Vile was playing for the University of Minnesota when Westerman was taking note of him.

Westerman thought so much of Vile that he wished his team didn’t have to play against the 5-foot-9, vocal and relentless dynamo.

“Our (Wisconsin) guys hated playing against ‘Sebo’ because he was always such a tough out,” Westerman said.

Westerman got his wish.

At the close of the 2021 season, the University of Minnesota dropped men’s tennis in a cost-saving move. Not only would there be no more Badgers battles with Vile, but Westerman would wind up with an even more coveted reward.

Like all of the Minnesota players, a heartbroken Vile went looking for a new program to join once his time at Minnesota ended. He was crushed especially because of the relationships he’d built on those Gophers teams, their players having pushed and been there for each other, with Vile soaking it up and contributing toward it every step of the way.

Once Vile went looking for a new team, Westerman adopted a slight variation of an old adage. It went like this: “If you can’t beat Vile, get him to join your program.”

New colors, same approach

Westerman’s recruiting pitch worked. Vile spent this past season not only wearing the Badgers’ red and white, but getting the Wisconsin team to play with impassioned red faces.

Though not Wisconsin’s best player, Vile might have been its most valuable one, providing the Badgers precisely what they needed en route to having a breakthrough season.

“When I came through the door, I knew the situation they were in,” said Vile, who played No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Badgers. “They’d lost a lot of close matches the year before (5-11 in the Big Ten in 2021, 5-13 overall). I wanted us to have a bounce-back year.”

With Vile supplying all kinds of emotion, team building and oomph, the Badgers did just that. Wisconsin went a sparkling 6-2 in the Big Ten this year, 12-10 overall.

Westerman had a hunch that a turnaround was imminent once Vile slipped on a Wisconsin jersey.

“I wanted ‘Sebo’ in our program because he understands exactly what college team tennis is all about,” Westerman said. “I saw his growth with the Gophers and I thought he’d be a natural fit for us. We’d lost a guy a lot like him, Robert Krill, from the year before. And those two check a lot of the same boxes. I knew we were losing a vocal, excited guy, and I thought ‘Sebo’ would fill all of that.”

Vile did and did it every day.

“‘Sebo’ had a tremendous impact on us, and I knew he would,” Westerman said. “He elevated the guys around him immediately and did it with his work ethic and passion. His passion is unmatched, and that is what makes him unique.”

Indeed, Vile proceeded as he always has, by being “all-in” on this team journey.

Team first, always

Tennis is often regarded as more an individual than team sport. Vile’s mission is to make sure it’s resoundingly the other way around.

He’s made that push dating back to his high school days, while playing for tightly bonded Mayo teams. “Team” and teammates have always been what he covets most.

“Some of my best memories at Mayo weren’t necessarily the times on the court, but the long bus rides together or waiting for food after an away match with my teammates,” Vile said. “Those are the memories that stick with you forever. When I won the state (singles) championship, there was nothing like the moment of celebrating with the guys on my team who understood all of the work and sacrifice it took to get there.

“And even in times of peril, when you’ve lost a match but have those (teammates) around you who motivate you to come back, those are the people you owe the most to. That is the best part of college and high school tennis. The team part is the best part.”

And to Westerman, the best part of this season just might have been Vile and all of his contributions, on and off the court.

Westerman said Vile took Wisconsin from decent to much better than that, working his tail off at practices and rubbing off on teammates who followed his lead. Westerman got exactly what he was hoping for from Vile, and now he’s thrilled the Mayo graduate will be back for one final season next year.

Vile is just as excited.

“Our coach took a chance on me, and I’m very appreciative that he did that,” Vile said. “He doesn’t just believe in me, he believes in us as a group. Every day, he challenges us to get better. He truly believes that we are capable of reaching the NCAA Tournament next year. I’m incredibly excited to keep on this journey.”