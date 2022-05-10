SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 10
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Sports | College

Mayo grad Vile brought winning ways to Wisconsin tennis program

Sebastian Vile spent his first three college years having a rich and winning experience playing tennis at the University of Minnesota. But after the Gophers dumped men's tennis in a cost-saving move, Vile brought his talents to the University of Wisconsin this past season. It was a winning addition for the Badgers.

Sebastian Vile
Mayo graduate Sebastian Vile, a former Minnesota high school state champion, was a key addition for the University of Wisconsin this past season.
Contributed / University of Wisconsin athletics
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
May 10, 2022 02:30 PM
Share

University of Wisconsin men’s tennis coach Danny Westerman had spent three years admiring Sebastian Vile from afar.

A Rochester Mayo graduate and former high school state champion, Vile was playing for the University of Minnesota when Westerman was taking note of him.

Westerman thought so much of Vile that he wished his team didn’t have to play against the 5-foot-9, vocal and relentless dynamo.

“Our (Wisconsin) guys hated playing against ‘Sebo’ because he was always such a tough out,” Westerman said.

Westerman got his wish.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the close of the 2021 season, the University of Minnesota dropped men’s tennis in a cost-saving move. Not only would there be no more Badgers battles with Vile, but Westerman would wind up with an even more coveted reward.

e8cfea5fc8662892ed6119f288913742.jpg
Sports
Vile crushed by Minnesota's decision to drop tennis
Sebastian Vile, a 2018 Rochester Mayo graduate and a former Minnesota state champion, got the news Thursday that the University of Minnesota is cutting its men's tennis program, as well as two other men's programs. It was devastating news for Vile, who is a junior on the powerful Gophers tennis team.
September 10, 2020 11:31 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

Like all of the Minnesota players, a heartbroken Vile went looking for a new program to join once his time at Minnesota ended. He was crushed especially because of the relationships he’d built on those Gophers teams, their players having pushed and been there for each other, with Vile soaking it up and contributing toward it every step of the way.

Once Vile went looking for a new team, Westerman adopted a slight variation of an old adage. It went like this: “If you can’t beat Vile, get him to join your program.”

New colors, same approach

Westerman’s recruiting pitch worked. Vile spent this past season not only wearing the Badgers’ red and white, but getting the Wisconsin team to play with impassioned red faces.

Though not Wisconsin’s best player, Vile might have been its most valuable one, providing the Badgers precisely what they needed en route to having a breakthrough season.

“When I came through the door, I knew the situation they were in,” said Vile, who played No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Badgers. “They’d lost a lot of close matches the year before (5-11 in the Big Ten in 2021, 5-13 overall). I wanted us to have a bounce-back year.”

Sebastian Vile
The University of Wisconsin's Sebastian Vile leaned into a backhand as the Badgers took on Penn State University on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Contributed / University of Wisconsin athletics

With Vile supplying all kinds of emotion, team building and oomph, the Badgers did just that. Wisconsin went a sparkling 6-2 in the Big Ten this year, 12-10 overall.

Westerman had a hunch that a turnaround was imminent once Vile slipped on a Wisconsin jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted ‘Sebo’ in our program because he understands exactly what college team tennis is all about,” Westerman said. “I saw his growth with the Gophers and I thought he’d be a natural fit for us. We’d lost a guy a lot like him, Robert Krill, from the year before. And those two check a lot of the same boxes. I knew we were losing a vocal, excited guy, and I thought ‘Sebo’ would fill all of that.”

Vile did and did it every day.

“‘Sebo’ had a tremendous impact on us, and I knew he would,” Westerman said. “He elevated the guys around him immediately and did it with his work ethic and passion. His passion is unmatched, and that is what makes him unique.”

Indeed, Vile proceeded as he always has, by being “all-in” on this team journey.

Team first, always

Tennis is often regarded as more an individual than team sport. Vile’s mission is to make sure it’s resoundingly the other way around.

Also Read
i.FruechFB.jpg
College
Isaac Fruechte has taken coaching, life lessons to Winona State
Former Caledonia star football player Isaac Fruechte is the first-year offensive coordinator at Winona State University. Fruechte is relishing the opportunity and the chance to be closer to home.
May 07, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
060221-MED-CITY-FC-SOCCER-0395.jpg
Sports
Med City FC ready for 2022 unveiling
The Med City FC amateur soccer team begins its season at 7 p.m Saturday at Rochester Regional Stadium. This is Year 6 for the Mayhem.
May 06, 2022 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061921-GIRLS-CLASS-AA-TRACK-5676.jpg
Exclusive
Prep
Century's Gordon a lethal mix of strength, grace and relentlessness
Century senior Penelopea Gordon might go down as her school's best 800 runner ever.
May 06, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

He’s made that push dating back to his high school days, while playing for tightly bonded Mayo teams. “Team” and teammates have always been what he covets most.

“Some of my best memories at Mayo weren’t necessarily the times on the court, but the long bus rides together or waiting for food after an away match with my teammates,” Vile said. “Those are the memories that stick with you forever. When I won the state (singles) championship, there was nothing like the moment of celebrating with the guys on my team who understood all of the work and sacrifice it took to get there.

“And even in times of peril, when you’ve lost a match but have those (teammates) around you who motivate you to come back, those are the people you owe the most to. That is the best part of college and high school tennis. The team part is the best part.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And to Westerman, the best part of this season just might have been Vile and all of his contributions, on and off the court.

Westerman said Vile took Wisconsin from decent to much better than that, working his tail off at practices and rubbing off on teammates who followed his lead. Westerman got exactly what he was hoping for from Vile, and now he’s thrilled the Mayo graduate will be back for one final season next year.

Vile is just as excited.

“Our coach took a chance on me, and I’m very appreciative that he did that,” Vile said. “He doesn’t just believe in me, he believes in us as a group. Every day, he challenges us to get better. He truly believes that we are capable of reaching the NCAA Tournament next year. I’m incredibly excited to keep on this journey.”

Related Topics: TENNISWISCONSIN BADGERSROCHESTERMAYO HIGH SCHOOLEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC baseball team sweeps tune-up doubleheader heading into region play
RCTC won two games Monday to conclude its regular season in baseball at 26-12
May 09, 2022 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC baseball team's winning streak snapped at 14 games
For the first time in a month, the Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team lost a game. It dropped the first of two contests with St. Cloud Technical College on Saturday.
May 08, 2022 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at North Carolina
College
Gophers men’s basketball: Incoming Dawson Garcia needs hardship waiver to play next season
The NCAA now allows student-athletes one opportunity to transfer schools and not be forced to sit out a season. The 6-foot-11 Garcia used that when he went from Marquette to North Carolina between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
May 05, 2022 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Softball Results.png
College
RCTC softball wraps up regular season with doubleheader sweep Minnesota West
The Yellowjackets used a pair of strong pitching performances to head into regionals with some momentum.
May 04, 2022 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports