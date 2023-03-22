Mayo graduate Olivia Korngable a big believer in new Gophers hire Plitzuweit

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota hired a new women’s basketball coach on Saturday, 50-year-old Dawn Plitzuweit. The West Bend, Wis., native came to Minnesota from the University of West Virginia, where she coached one season, guiding the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to landing at West Virginia, Plitzuweit spent six years as coach at the University of South Dakota where she went 158-36 and reached the NCAA Division I tournament three straight times. It would have been four had the 2020 NCAA Tournament not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rochester Mayo graduate Olivia Korngable spent five years at South Dakota playing under Plitzuweit. A star guard, Korngable's last season was in 2021-22 when the Coyotes reached the Sweet 16. Korngable is now pursuing a physical therapy degree at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

Also Read





Here are Korngable’s thoughts on Minnesota’s latest hire.

Plitzuweit is said to have a high motor. True?

ADVERTISEMENT

She goes and goes and goes. She is a very highly internally motivated person. Coach P doesn’t do anything 50 percent. It is all or nothing with her.

How does her personality and values show up in her coaching?

As a coach, she develops players on and off the court. Coach P is very much interested in giving players a lot of cool experiences through basketball. She does things like connect players with alumni. We’d also have team dinners and she’d invite different women to speak who were in positions of power, like very successful entrepreneurs. She has them pass on their wisdom.

Rochester Mayo graduate Olivia Korngable was a two-year starter for new University of Minnesota coach Dawn Plitzuweit at the University of South Dakota. Korngable played five seasons under Plitzuweit. Contributed / Aaron Packard, University of South Dakota

At practices, describe how Plitzuweit goes about her business.

She is a great (disc jockey). Coach P has great taste in music that she selects for practices. She also always walks into the gym with a smile. She has high energy. She never wants low energy; energy is a contagious thing. That is something that she taught me personally, to have energy. Sometimes you have to create your own, even when it’s hard. When you have that, it helps you do hard things. You want to provide that energy and enthusiasm by being interactive with your teammates, by giving high fives or having a good play list. Coach P sets a high standard and high expectations. Everyone responds to her.

At the age of 50, how relatable is she to players?

We used to enjoy seeing her in “Mom mode.” (Plitzuweit is married and the mother of two.) It was fun to see her in a different role. I think that gives you a greater appreciation for your coach, to see them in roles in other parts of their life. Every Saturday morning we would watch basketball film and have a walk through. And then she would make us pancakes. She’d do the flipping of the pancakes and all of that. It made her more relatable to us and more personable. Once in a while she’d get a call from her daughter (during team activities) and she’d always answer it. As she used to say, it’s always important to be in the “precious present.”

How locked in did she seem to be as a coach?

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s always busting her butt, watching film. She is always watching film and always dialed in. I think you could give Coach P a ping-pong playing team to coach and she’d figure it out. She’d do her research and put the time in. She is going to put her most full effort in to make it a special opportunity. She is very capable of doing great things.

Lindsay Whalen, who Plitzuweit is replacing as Gophers head coach, was known to have a more reserved personality on the bench and in life. What will fans see from Plitzuweit?

She is not crazy, but Coach P is animated and passionate, and unapologetically that way. Not everyone needs all of that fire and passion. But I don’t think it’s going to do anyone any harm. But she is competitive to the highest degree. That rubbed off on me. I was competitive in high school, but it didn’t kill me if we’d lose. In college it felt more like life and death. But I think that was good. I think that brings people together and forces you to stay together. It starts to feel like a sisterhood. You lean on each other and it brings everyone closer.

What is Plitzuweit’s No. 1 focus with her teams?

There was an expectation for us that we were going to do everything with our best effort. That we were going to chase success and chase the end goal. That requires a lot of effort. I look forward to Coach P pulling that out of players (at Minnesota). I sure was affected by that. It helped me know that I can do hard things and that I can do the next hard thing.

