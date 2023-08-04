Mayo High School grad's journey to pitch for Rochester Royals has had ups, downs

ROCHESTER — Alex Miller had a dream and he wasn’t going to let a couple of nasty injuries get him down.

Miller, a 2022 Mayo High School grad, battled injuries in high school that put a damper on his basketball and baseball careers. But after spending a year at a prep school, he is now set to play junior college baseball in South Carolina at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

“I’ve been dreaming about playing college baseball since I was in fourth grade,” Miller said. “I’ve always wanted to do something like that and I never really gave up on the dream of college baseball.”

Miller has been playing amateur baseball for the Rochester Royals this summer and has been quite effective as a right-handed pitcher. The Royals (21-9) will face the Northfield Knights (10-12) in a best-of-5 series in the Section 1B playoffs beginning on Friday at Hudson Field with the series winner earning a state berth.

“He’s a good kid,” Royals pitcher Matt Meyer said. “He’s one of those kids that shows up every day, ready to go, and those are the type of kids you want.”

Miller’s journey to continue his sports career has had its ups and downs.

During his junior season, Miller was hit in the face with a baseball at the first practice. He suffered a broken nose and had to have surgery. That limited him to about 10 games, all in the outfield.

Miller then suffered a serious knee injury in December of 2021 during his senior basketball season at Mayo. He tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee. He missed the rest of the basketball season and all of his senior baseball season.

“I was pretty disappointed because I was really looking forward to my senior year of baseball,” he said.

He had surgery in February of 2022 and was cleared to resume physical activity in November of 2022.

“The ACL, that was probably the biggest test I ever had in my life,” Miller said. “It was like ‘Do I really want to keep playing sports anymore?’ Once I started doing the (physical therapy), I knew I wanted to keep playing ball.”

The dream of playing college baseball still lingered. So Miller attended a prep school — Arizona Post Grad in Scottsdale — during the 2022-23 school year and pitched about 35 innings this spring, his first action on the mound in several years.

“The main thing there was just getting the strength back to my knee and getting ready to go off to college and play baseball there,” Miller said. “Down there I was fortunate to have a really good pitching coach and I learned some new pitches.”

Miller was very raw as a pitcher, but he had some very nice intangibles: He is 6-foot-6, 200 pounds and he can throw 93 miles per hour. It took some time for him to get comfortable facing hitters again.

Alex Miller, a 2022 Mayo grad, will play junior college baseball in South Carolina at Florence-Darlington Technical College after spending one year at a prep school in Arizona. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

When Miller returned to Rochester this spring, he started training at Rochester Batting Cages with former minor-league pitcher Mitch Brown. He currently is doing Brown’s remote training program.

Miller has also had a number of mentors with the Royals, including Meyer, Matteo Finocchi and Matthew Hayford. Meyer is a former college and pro pitcher, Finocchi is a former college pitcher and Hayford is a current college pitcher. Finocchi and Meyer also coach and train players.

The trio has helped Miller in a number of areas, including the nuances of pitching, like setting up hitters.

Meyer said it was huge for Miller to get a year of prep school under his belt before going to college. That helped him mature as a pitcher and get in some much-needed innings on the mound.

“His frame, you can’t teach,” Meyer said. “He’s tall and lanky and his body moves well. He’s got a withy arm and he throws hard. He’s just really raw.”

Miller, 19, comes from an athletic and sports-minded family. His older sister, Anna, is a 2021 Mayo grad who currently plays Division I college basketball at Drake University in Iowa. His younger sister, Ava, will be a senior at Mayo this year and she plays for the Spartans.

Miller will be with the Royals for the first three games of their Section 1B playoff series against Northfield. He will then have to head to college in South Carolina on Aug. 9. He is 4-0 with a 2.88 ERA and is second on the team with 34 ⅓ innings pitched. He is likely to start the second game of the Royals’ playoff series at Northfield on Sunday.

“I just love winning and I just want our team to win every game that we can,” Miller said. “And it’s just a blessing to go out there and hang out with the guys.”