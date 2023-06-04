Mayo's Myren creeps up on school high jump record in Section 1AAA meet

LAKEVILLE — Adam Myren didn’t even qualify for the state meet in the high jump a year ago.

The sophomore couldn’t quite clear the state standard that afternoon, 6-feet-3.

And now look at him.

A lanky junior, Myren kept his ambitions small on Saturday as he entered the state-qualifying Section 1AAA meet at Lakeville South. It didn’t matter that he’d already sailed 6-7 1/2 once this season. All he was after this time was that state-standard height, 6-3.

He got it all right, and a whole lot more. Myren edged ever closer to the Mayo record of 6-9 3/4, this time clearing 6-8 in easily winning the event.

“I just wanted to hit 6-3 because I knew that would get me in (to next week’s state meet),” Myren said.

Once 6-3 was done, Myren really went to work, climbing, climbing, climbing. Finally he seemed stuck as he tried twice to clear 6-8, but to no avail. He had one jump left.

He talked it over with his Mayo jumping coach and settled on something. He was going to move back one additional stride on his approach run.

Bingo. That did it.

“That worked,” Myren said with a smile. “I’m going to do that from now on.”

Myren didn’t just win the section title, he stormed to it. The runner-up height was 6-4, done by Lakeville South’s Evan Barnett.

Now, there is some new goal setting being done by the Mayo junior. Myren has his eyes on 6-10.

JM's Bryant digging for more

From injured and unable to compete most of last year, to finally healthy to close this season and hungry like a lion.

That describes John Marshall senior sprinter Keondre Bryant.

Hungry lions run fast. At least this one sure does.

Bryant, timed in a personal-best 10.86 seconds in the 100, blasted to the title and with it easily earned himself a berth in the state meet.

There was no way this explosive and determined senior was going to be denied.

“Having to miss last year, that made me so hungry and fired up for this today,” Bryant said. “I’ve been working for this.”

Sophomore teammate and fellow sprinter LeeAndre Harvey has been wowed by Bryant’s determination and toughness. He’s been watching on a daily basis what fuels him.

“The way he gets locked in, it’s inspiring,” Harvey said. “He is a good role model to look up to. If I wanted to introduce someone to track, I’d introduce them to Keondre because he’s that good.”

He’s good and starving to be even better.

“I still have some things to improve,” Bryant said. “I want to work on my whole race. I hadn’t raced in a while (May 9, due to a hamstring injury), so I had to knock some rust off today. I know I can do better and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win (at state).”

Mayo's Holcomb state-bound in 4 events

Carter Holcomb is going to be a busy young man at state. That’s just how he wants it.

The Mayo star athlete earned four spots in the upcoming meet, in the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the 4x200 relay and the long jump. He finished first in both hurdles races (14.90 and 39.39, respectively), and second in the 4x200 (Holcomb, Sebastian Bari, Joseph Boguslawski, Jared Robertson, 1:28.39) and long jump (21-feet-10 1/2).

“It was quite the day,” said Holcomb, who was most pleased with his 300 hurdles race, finally going sub-40 seconds in the event. “I’ve been working toward getting to state in these events and getting better each day, each practice. If I want to get better, the only way to do it is to keep grinding.”

Holcomb doubled his upcoming duties at state from a year ago. As a sophomore, he made it in the long jump and the 4x200 relay. Now he is also owning the hurdles in Section 1AAA.

Century's Vogel gets it done in the 400

Rochester had one more boys state qualifier, Century’s Gavin Vogel making it in the 400. The junior was timed in 50.15.

It appeared that the John Marshall 4x100 relay team of Bryant, Collin Ness, Harvey and Michael Nicometo had made it with their second-place showing. But a lane violation that was cited at the conclusion of the race cost them their spot.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514746/results/all