Mehrkens homers in each game as RCTC gets offensive in sweep

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College had its offense in high gear in a sweep of Minnesota State Community and Technical College in junior college softball on Saturday.

The host Yellowjackets won the doubleheader by posting 21-1 and 24-2 victories, both in five innings.

Bella Mehrkens of Pine Island hit a home run in each game and she was also the winning pitcher in the opener. On the mound, Mehrkens allowed one earned run on five hits in five innings and she struck out 10. At the plate in the first game, Mehrkens went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs.

Bailey Johnson went 3-for-3 with a triple, home run, three RBIs and four runs scored. Isabelle Hahn went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs while Jada James was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

In the nightcap, Mehrkens went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs. Johnson had a perfect game as she went 5-for-5 with four triples, five runs scored and five RBIs. Mia Hiber went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs while Claire Pausch was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Hahn had three RBIs.

Taylor Draeger earned the win on the mound. She went all five innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and struck out 11.

RCTC (14-12) is slated to play a doubleheader at Minnesota West Community and Technical College at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.