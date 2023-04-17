99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Mehrkens homers in each game as RCTC gets offensive in sweep

RCTC scored 45 runs in two games to sweep a doubleheader against Minnesota State Community and Technical College in softball

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Staff reports
April 16, 2023 at 11:41 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College had its offense in high gear in a sweep of Minnesota State Community and Technical College in junior college softball on Saturday.

The host Yellowjackets won the doubleheader by posting 21-1 and 24-2 victories, both in five innings.

Bella Mehrkens of Pine Island hit a home run in each game and she was also the winning pitcher in the opener. On the mound, Mehrkens allowed one earned run on five hits in five innings and she struck out 10. At the plate in the first game, Mehrkens went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs.

Find more news important to you

Bailey Johnson went 3-for-3 with a triple, home run, three RBIs and four runs scored. Isabelle Hahn went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs while Jada James was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

In the nightcap, Mehrkens went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs. Johnson had a perfect game as she went 5-for-5 with four triples, five runs scored and five RBIs. Mia Hiber went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs while Claire Pausch was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Hahn had three RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Draeger earned the win on the mound. She went all five innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and struck out 11.

RCTC (14-12) is slated to play a doubleheader at Minnesota West Community and Technical College at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field at the start of the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 19, 2022.
College
Gophers gain commitment from Virginia prep safety Zahir Rainer — son of former NFL player Wali Rainer
April 14, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Gophers guard Mara Braun made a play against Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus during Minnesota's season-ending loss March 1 in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers’ Mara Braun invited to US nationals 3×3 team trials
April 13, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
031922.BENNETT.ZMOLEK.png
College
Rochester native Bennett Zmolek to continue college hockey career at North Dakota
April 11, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Matt Poland
Sports
Rochester native Poland has his soccer team doing the unthinkable
April 16, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
Sports
Heise, U.S. coming home with gold from Women's World Championships
April 16, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A green painted home with two garages.
Lifestyle
These $400,000 Rochester homes share 'extra character around each corner'
April 16, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County looks at new approach for addressing environmental topics
April 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen