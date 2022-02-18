Michigan has high hopes for Stewartville's Tschetter

University of Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard paid Will Tschetter the ultimate compliment on Wednesday.

When asked about the former Stewartville High School star, he said: “I could see him as a Michigan captain one day. His attitude has been phenomenal; he’s so positive. He feeds life to guys on the court, even when he’s not playing. He just comes to practice every day, ready to compete.”

Effusive praise, especially considering the freshman power forward hasn’t yet played in a single game for the Wolverines. The 6-foot-8, 230 pounder is being redshirted this season.

Howard went that route with Tschetter in order to give him what he calls a “full” experience at Michigan. In other words, he wants him 100% ready to play at this level before throwing him out there.

Once there, maybe as soon as next season, Howard believes Tschetter has the potential to make a major impact on this program, which last year had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

“I feel great about having an extra year to develop him,” Howard said of Tschetter, a three-star recruit out of high school who averaged 30 points and 12 rebounds per game his senior year and will have four years to compete at Michigan after this season. “Also, when you look at our front-line guys (forwards and centers), we don’t know how many of them will be returning next year. I didn’t want to waste Will’s minutes this year partly with that in mind. I felt it was important to get him a full year of experience here first.”

He gets no argument from Tschetter on any of that.

Stewartville graduate Will Tschetter, leaner and stronger now, works on his game during a recent Michigan practice. Contributed / University of Michigan athletics

“I think things have been great so far,” Tschetter said. “This way, I’ve been able to experience the basketball side of things while getting accustomed to college in general. This gives me time to really let things sink in and develop as a player, and to do that on and off the court. It was definitely a mutual decision, me redshirting.”

Tschetter, who had a number of Division I offers in high school, including from the University of Minnesota, was a power forward who was much more than just a power guy in high school. Tschetter was what colleges are looking for these days in their forwards and centers, guys who can bang away inside but also step away from the basket and stretch defenses with 3-point shooting.

Complete player at Stewartville

Tschetter had all of that at Stewartville. His senior year, when he finished third in the state in scoring, a bunch of it came from 3-point range. He was torrid from there, shooting 44% on 3-pointers.

Tschetter was also known to put the ball on the floor and get to the basket, which in the end, meant he scored in every which way.

But the all-around athlete (star quarterback and discus thrower in high school) is not playing for Stewartville and in the Hiawatha Valley League anymore. This is Michigan, one of the traditionally strongest members of arguably the best basketball conference in the country, the Big Ten Conference.

So, he knew there would be work to do. And he’s not been afraid to put it in.

Howard notes that Tschetter has reshaped his body, now leaner and stronger than ever. With that, he’s also added quickness, which was likely his most pressing need out of high school.

Besides bettering himself athletically, Tschetter has also concentrated on bringing his skills and basketball knowledge up a number of notches. Every day, there’s something new he’s trying to add or bolster.

In practices, where he’s going against countless other highly touted players, some from the same No. 1 recruiting class he was a part of, there are challenges galore.

Stewartville graduate Will Tschetter, left, is loving his experience at Michigan. Here, he lives it up with a teammate during a game this season. Contributed / University of Michigan athletics

One of the biggest is Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s star sophomore center who might be in the NBA next season

“Hunter’s skill set is unique in that he can stretch the court (with his shooting), and he has that craftiness,” Tschetter said. “His ability to get whatever shot he wants to is unmatched. To be able to learn from him and the other guys on this team is just a blessing.”

Tschetter has accepted his situation this year, to learn, practice and last but not least, cheer.

The freshman is one of the more animated players on the Michigan bench, something that’s been evident seemingly whenever the television camera pans over to those seated Wolverines players during the course of a game.

Tschetter is often not seated, but rather on his feet, exhorting his teammates with screams and pumped fists.

Yes, he’s getting the “full” experience at Michigan. He’s making sure of it.