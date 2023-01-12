Miles' scoring and passing helps No. 1 RCTC women improve to 12-0

ROCHESTER — Point guard Ravyn Miles had a standout game as top-ranked Rochester Community and Technical College defeated Riverland Community College 84-47 in junior college women's basketball on Wednesday night.

RCTC, ranked No. 1 among NJCAA Division III teams, is now 12-0 and 3-0 in the Southern Division of the MCAC.

Miles had 18 of her 25 points in the first half. She also dished out eight assists and collected four steals. She was 8-for-14 shooting, including 4-for-6 from 3-point distance. She was also 5-for-6 at the line.

"Ravyn Miles played a great game," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.

Myia Ruzek led the Yellowjackets with 28 points as she hit 13 of 20 shots from the floor. Olivia Chrisitanson had another stellar all-around game with 16 points, five assists, sis steals and five rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When these three players play like this good things will happen for this team," Bonde said.

Kandace Sikkink led RCTC with six rebounds. The Yellowjackets, who led 45-28 at the half, forced 27 turnovers, which led to 24 points.

The loss drops Riverland to 10-3, 1-2 in the Southern Division.

RCTC plays at St. Cloud Technical and Community College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

RCTC/Riverland boxscore