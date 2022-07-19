Nate Heise has found a perfect fit at Northern Iowa

LAKE CITY — No complaints from Nate Heise. Only appreciation.

Heise, who averaged nearly 30 points per game as a Lake City High School senior, spent the last two years at the University of Northern Iowa being the Panthers' designated "defensive stopper."

Offense took a back seat for the 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard. His calling card was to lock up the opponent's top perimeter scorer. Heise averaged 7.6 points per game as a UNI freshman when he quickly became a starter. Last season, it was 8.1 points per game, as well as nearly 5 rebounds a contest and a team-high 34 steals in 32 games.

Heise's reaction to all of this was, "thanks for the opportunity."

“I really appreciated (Northern Iowa) coach (Ben Jacobson) believing in me,” Heise said. “I knew my role and that was guarding the other team’s best guy and excelling in that. It was different than in high school when I was the primary guy on offense. But with all of the guys who graduated from last year’s team, I hope it will be a bit different for me this coming season.”

Northern Iowa had a strong 2021-22 campaign, one that ended in the National Invitational Tournament. The Panthers won the Missouri Valley Conference with a 14-4 record and were 20-12 overall, led by star AJ Green (19 points per game). The former four-star recruit has since been signed to a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks and is among four now departed from the Northern Iowa team.

That would seem to leave the door wide open for Heise. He’d like to go from “defensive stopper” to the guy who dominated on both ends of the floor as a high school All-State player when he scored a school-record 2,307 points and averaged 29 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game as a senior.

Jacobson fits him well

A big part of Heise being complaint-free as a freshman and sophomore had to do with his respect for Jacobson.

The five-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year is precisely what Heise is looking for in a head coach.

His mix of “seriousness” and “fun” fits Heise perfectly.

“Jacobson is a great coach,” he said. “He holds you accountable, but he’s still able to have fun. Outside of basketball, he’s great to talk to. He’s got a lot of different hobbies, so he’s relatable. But he still expects a lot out of you. He holds you to a high standard, and when you don’t meet it, he lets you know.”

Jacobson isn’t the only one demanding much from Heise. Another — even though she does it without saying a thing — is older sister Taylor Heise.

A fifth-year senior at the University of Minnesota, Taylor and Nate don’t even play the same sport. Taylor’s thing is hockey.

But she sure has made it a “thing.” The former Red Wing High School superstar has been every bit as impactful in college. This past season, the brilliant senior forward was named the WCHA Player of the Year and the nation’s best women’s hockey player, the Kazmaier Award winner for 2021-22.

That Taylor shoots pucks into a wide goal and Nate aims basketballs into a narrow rim is a difference that means nothing to Nate.

But that Tayor is having the kind of success she is, that means everything to him. She is one of his biggest inspirations.

“That she is the best player in the entire country, that is super impressive,” said Nate, who like Taylor also excels in the classroom. “She inspires me with all that she has achieved so far. She has set the standard for me. And I hope to do the same thing for my younger brother (Lake City incoming-senior Ryan Heise, also a basketball standout). Taylor makes me want to keep the tradition going.”

UNI's inspiration

Northern Iowa teammate and fellow third-year player Bowen Born says that Heise has similarly inspired his team.

It’s Heise’s ability to play well on both ends of the floor and excel in the gritty parts of the game that is so noticeable.

It’s drawn huge respect from his teammates.

“His defense, that is what he really brings to the team,” Born said. “He’s done that since his freshman year. Now, going into his third year, he’s going to continue to get better at both ends. He is a really important piece to our team. I think of his defensive presence first. But on the offensive end, he’s one of our best shooters. If he’s open and you give it to him, he’s going to make it.”

In an era when transferring has become so popular, with players jumping from one college team to the next with impunity, Heise appears destined to spend all of his eligibility at one place.

He likes Northern Iowa — pretty much everything about it.

“It’s been a great fit,” Heise said. “That’s what you’re looking for is fit, on and off the court. I love playing here, and I love playing in front of our crowds. UNI has been everything I’d hoped for. It’s been perfect for me.”