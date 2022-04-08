New football coach guiding spring practices at RCTC

Just a couple of weeks after being hired as the new football coach at Rochester Community and Technical College, Terrance Isaac Sr., is leading the Yellowjackets in spring practices.

Isaac Sr., was hired from Vermilion Community College, a rival of RCTC's in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference, and he has to finish teaching there the rest of this semester. But he will return from Ely each of the next four weekends to lead RCTC in eight spring practices, one each on Friday and Saturday. Those sessions began this week.

“Super excited, ready to get all the guys together,” Isaac Sr. said. “We started having some Zoom calls and things like that, so we’re just excited.”

The 45-year-old Isaac Sr. started his college playing career at Vermilion. He was an All-America wide receiver and helped the Ironmen win back-to-back state championships in 1995 and ‘96.

He expects between 35 and 40 players to take part in the RCTC spring practices. He and his staff have also been recruiting their freshmen class for this fall and have added about 40 players so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I look forward to connecting with current student-athletes and to give them my vision for their success on the field, in the classroom, and beyond,” Isaac Sr. said.

Christian Wilkerson, Tony McKinney and Dustin Beard will join Isaac Sr. on his coaching staff at RCTC and the trio were with him in Vermilion. Isaac Sr. has coached football for the past 18 years and last season was his first as the head coach at Vermilion.

The Yellowjackets have recruited several local players and Isaac Sr. will also bring about 10 players who played for him at Vermilion a year ago, including his son, wide receiver Terrance Isaac Jr.

"My coaching staff has done a great job of reaching out to some local guys so we have several local guys who will be coming in," Isaac Sr. said. “Can’t wait to get going, just very excited."

RCTC is coming off a 4-4 season in 2021.