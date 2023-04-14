Nick Aney living the good life as a fifth-year senior tennis player at Gustavus Adolphus

ST. PETER — It’s doubtful that Nick Aney will ever have another year like this one.

The 23-year-old played his cards just right, and what he’s been holding has been nothing but aces.

“This has been the best year of my life,” said the former Rochester Century and current Gustavus Adolphus College tennis star. “I’ve been super thankful for it.”

Aney is in his fifth year at Gustavus, a place he’s flourished since stepping onto the St. Peter, Minn., campus. Academically and athletically, he’s crushed it.

A biochemistry major who plans to attend dental school after this year at the University of North Carolina, Aney owns a 3.99 grade-point average.

In tennis, Aney has played No. 1 singles and doubles two of the last three years at Gustavus, which for decades has been the proud owner of one of the top Division III tennis programs in the country, complete with the best facilities in Division III. Aney’s No. 1 singles and doubles status at Gustavus is ongoing as he’s taken advantage of a fifth season offered by the NCAA to anyone who played college sports in 2020-21, when the COVID-19 pandemic shortened and disrupted almost all college seasons.

Last year and the year before, Aney was prolific enough on and off the tennis court to be named first-team Academic All-America.

This school year, things are different. That’s because Aney devised a new plan. It’s one that’s involved the bare minimum of schooling but has been incredibly long on travel and tennis.

Two things have allowed Aney’s big adventure. One is that he entered this school year needing to finish just one course to complete his undergraduate degree, allowing him ample free time. The other is that he is the brother of Jessie Aney, one of Rochester’s greatest tennis players ever.

Jessie is good enough that for the last three years she’s been playing professionally, mostly abroad and joined by her boyfriend, Anthony Dabnis, as she’s toured.

Nick always wondered what the day-to-day existence of a tennis professional would be like. Now, he doesn’t have to wonder anymore. For two months this past fall, he traveled with Jessie and served as her hitting partner as she bounced between 10 European countries, playing one pro tournament after another. That was followed by a short break back home, before Nick ventured out with her again, this time to South America for another month of tennis and travel.

He’s since returned touting his favorite locales, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Mediterranean island Sardinia, Italy, and some of Slovenia’s smallest towns leading the pack.

Rio de Janeiro is No. 1, with its gorgeous and startling geography, mountains and hills protruding from the ocean. Sardinia had the clearest, bluest water he’s ever witnessed, and in Slovenia he stayed at a picturesque Air B&B that resided in a winery, with its rolling hills and florescent green grass.

When Nick wasn’t investigating all there was to see in Europe and South American, he was playing and watching tennis. He had real skin in the game with Jessie, with him acting as her primary hitting partner as she readied for tournaments.

“Hitting with her was super fun,” Nick said. “Most of the tournaments she plays in are on clay courts, and I’d never hit on red clay before. That was super cool. All of it was awesome. I’d wake up in the morning and see what time Jess wanted to hit. After I’d hit with her, I’d go somewhere and do some relaxing and then go cheer on Jessie whenever she was playing in a tournament that day. After that, I’d go explore whatever city I was in.”

Not a bad gig. Nick has followed that with another tasty scenario. He is back at Gustavus, taking just that one final course and above all immersing himself in the endeavor that he’s enjoyed most at Gustavus, playing tennis in this renowned program and with a group of guys and for a coach, Tommy Valentini, that he’s grown so close to.

Aney is fully aware that life is rarely like this, full of things that he enjoys most and minus almost any difficulty.

It’s why he said yes to a fifth year of tennis, because it was going to set up so ideally for him.

He has no regrets.

“I told my teammates that I was coming back to play tennis, have fun and hang out with the guys,” said Aney, whose team — which also includes former Century star Josh Christiansen — is ranked 10th in the country. “I didn’t come back with any specific goals. I came back because I wanted to play one more year at Gustavus. The culture we have here is not something that I take for granted. Being able to play one more year at Gustavus is an incredible opportunity.”

