NJCAA D3 women's basketball tournament: Top seed Owens wins, will face RCTC in semifinals

No. 1 seed Owens Community College (Perrysburg, Ohio) earned a spot in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division III women’s basketball national tournament by defeating No. 8 Prince George’s (Largo, Md.) 61-46 in the quarterfinals

on Thursday at Rochester Regional Sports Center.

Dasia Hardison shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range and 8-for-14 overall to lead Owens with 20 points. Cierra Harris had nine points and she pulled down 17 rebounds.

Owens was in control most of the way as it built a 36-16 lead at the half. Owens (23-4) will face RCTC in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday.

Prince George’s (18-5) received 19 points from Alicia Jones as she made 6 of 12 3-point attempts and was 7-for-14 at the line. Janiah Williams had nine points and 17 rebounds.

Minnesota West 84, RCSI-Gloucester 73

No. 7 Minnesota West jumped out to a 41-24 lead at the half and went on to upset No. 2 RCSI-Gloucester 84-73.

Minnesota West (Worthington) was led by Tia Murray with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Mackensie Post had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds while Madisyn Huisman had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Minnesota West (19-12) controlled the boards 52-35 and made 20 of 33 free throws. There were 52 turnovers in the contest, 28 by Minnesota West.

RCSI-Gloucester (Sewell, N.J.) had good balanced with seven players between seven and 15 points. Danielle Jeffreys had 15 points and nine rebounds while Madison Dulude and Riley Starke both had 11 points off the bench. Starke also had seven rebounds.

The loss drops RCSI-Gloucester to 24-3.

Onondaga vs. Hostos

No. 11 seed Hostos (Bronx, N.Y.) was leading No. 3 Onondaga (Syracuse, N.Y.) 38-31 at halftime in its bid for a second straight tournament upset.

The outcome of this game will be updated later tonight.

Onondaga entered the game with a 24-2 record and Hostos was 15-5. The winner will face Minnesota West in the semifinals on Friday.

NJCAA D-III WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

(At Rochester Regional Sports Center)

Wednesday, March 9

Prince George's 56, Northland 48

North Country 58, Monroe-Bronx 53

Minnesota West 67, Rhode Island 55

Hostos 74, Rock Valley 59

QUARTERFINALS

(At Rochester Regional Sports Center)

Thursday, March 10

Owens 61, Prince George’s 46

RCTC 65, North Country 42

Minnesota West 84, RCSI-Gloucester 73

No. 3 Onondaga (24-2) vs. No. 11 Hostos (15-5), 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

(At Rochester Regional Sports Center)

Friday, March 11

No. 1 Owens (23-4) vs. No. 4 Rochester Community & Technical College (22-5), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota West (19-12) vs. Onondaga/Hostos winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

(At Rochester Regional Sports Center)

Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.