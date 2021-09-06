NJCAA Division III football will now have its own title game

The Rochester Community and Technical College football team is going to have a chance to play for a Division III national title starting this season and Yellowjackets coach Derrick Hintz has mixed feelings about the new system.

Prior to 2021, the National Junior College Athletic Association was split up between Division I and II scholarship teams and Division III non-scholarship teams, and just one title game was played at the end of the season.

Now there will only be D-I and D-III divisions and both will have national title games.

RELATED: Itasca holds on for sloppy win over RCTC

“They split it up between Division I and Division III,” Hintz said. “So Division III cannot play for a Division I national championship, they can only play for a Division III national championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Division III bowl game to determine the national champion of the non-scholarship division will be held at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Ill., at the end of the season.

“It takes away the opportunity like we had in (20)15 to go down and play with the big boys,” Hintz said.

RCTC played in the NJCAA national championship game in 2015, when Bill Quistorff was the head coach, and lost 66-13 to Northwest Mississippi.

“And that 2007 team, I think we would have beat anybody in the country,” Hintz said. “That takes away that opportunity.”

There are currently just 13 teams that play Division III football in the NJCAA. Eight of those teams are in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference, of which RCTC is a member. The other five teams (DuPage, Erie, Hudson Valley, Louisburg and Nassau) are all independents.

“It’s good news that Division III teams are getting recognition, but it’s penalizing a really, really good team,” Hintz said. “I’m not saying we’ll ever have that good of a team again, but you don’t know.”

Hintz said Nassau, located in New York, and DuPage will be among the annual contenders for the D-III bowl game. RCTC, before a recent drought, has also been a D-III national power. The Yellowjackets were in the state championship game 19 of 20 years from 1996 to 2015, going 15-4 in those title games.

“I think it’s going to take a one-loss or zero-loss Minnesota team to get in there,” Hintz said of the D-III title game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Division III preseason poll, RCTC was third behind Nassau and DuPage. MCAC members Itasca (fourth) and North Dakota State College of Science (fifth) rounded out teams ranked in the poll. Itasca defeated RCTC 29-23 this past Saturday.

———

Two RCTC women's soccer players earned NJCAA National Player of the Week and MCAC Player of the Week honors for their recent play.

Mia Pierre of St. Charles was the national and state Offensive Player of the Week. In two games she put six shots on goal and scored two goals, both of which were game winners.

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez of Banning, Calif., was named the national and state Goalkeeper of the Week. She posted a pair of shutout victories and stopped all 16 shots she faced.

“Both of these student-athletes have been an absolute pleasure to work with this season," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "They are both hungry to develop and motivated to compete. This is Fatima’s second season at RCTC and she had six shutouts in 2019, so we knew what to expect from her. We knew that Mia had 58 goals at St. Charles High School, but sometimes that doesn’t translate to collegiate success. For Mia it has.”

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .



