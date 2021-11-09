NJCAA volleyball champion will be crowned in Rochester

Two teams from Minnesota will be among the 12 squads battling for the NJCAA Division III volleyball national championship in Rochester this week.

Minnesota State-Fergus Falls and Central Lakes out of Brainerd are among the teams that open play in the three-day event on Thursday at Rochester Regional Center on the RCTC campus.

Minnesota State (19-5) is the No. 3 seed and Central Lakes (21-9) is seeded fourth. The top four seeds get a bye into the quarterfinals. The championship bracket is single elimination, but a consolation bracket will also be played.

Rock Valley (Ill.) is the No. 1 seed and has a 32-7 record while No. 2 seed Owens (Ohio) is 26-7.

Four teams in the even hail from New Jersey and two each are from New York and Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

An all-tournament pass is $30 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. Daily passes for the event, which will run Thursday-Saturday, are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. An all-tournament pass comes with a program.

The lower seeded teams will play two matches on Thursday with the event beginning at 10 a.m. The two semifinals matches are at 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday with the championship match at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Top-seeded Rock Valley has been led by Addison Metts and Sam Ingram. Metts averages 4.46 kills per set and Ingram averages 10.49 set assists per set.

Minnesota State has been led by Kaia Strom (7.41 assists per set), Brooke Hovland (2.51 kills per set) and Anya Maack (2.15 kills per set).

Central Lakes has been led by Haley Schleper (3.64 kills per set), Jaime Johnson (3.03 kills per set) and Grace Peabody (9.97 assists per set).

NJCAA DIVISION III NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET PAIRINGS

At Rochester Regional Center

Thursday, Nov. 11

ADVERTISEMENT

First round

No. 8 RCSJ Gloucester (17-3) vs. No. 9 Queensborough (17-2), 10 a.m.

No. 7 Raritan Valley (22-5) vs. No. 10 Finger Lakes (18-6), 10 a.m.

No. 6 Butler (16-1) vs. No. 11 Rockland (15-6), noon

No. 5 SUNY Broome (15-0) vs. No. 12 Brookhaven (6-17), noon

Second round

RCSJ Gloucester/Queensborough winner vs. No. 1 Rock Valley (32-7), 4 p.m.

Raritan Valley/Finger Lakes winner vs. No. 2 Owens (26-7), 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butler/Rockland winner vs. No. 3 Minnesota State-Fergus Falls (19-5), 6 p.m.

SUNY Broome/Brookhaven winner vs. No. 4 Central Lakes (21-9), 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Semifinals

RCSJ Gloucester/Queensborough/Rock Valley winner vs. SUNY Broome/Brookhaven/Central Lakes winner, 5 p.m.

Raritan Valley/Finger Lakes/Owens winner vs. Butler/Rockland/Minnesota State winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Final

Semifinals winners, 4 p.m.