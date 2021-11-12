NJCAA volleyball national semifinals to have a bit of a Minnesota feel

The top four teams in the NJCAA Division III women's volleyball national tournament lived up to their billing on Thursday.

Rock Valley, Owens College, MSCTC-Fergus Falls and Broome Community College all brought out their brooms, sweeping their national quarterfinal matches to advance to Friday's semifinals at UCR Regional Sports Center, on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College.

The national semifinals will have a bit of a Minnesota feel to them, too, with MSCTC-Fergus Falls advancing.

MSCTC-Fergus Falls, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, will match up against Owens Community College of Perrysburg, Ohio, in the second national semifinal match. It's scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

MSCTC swept Butler County College, of El Dorado, Kansas, in a quarterfinal match on Thursday, winning handily: 25-10, 25-13, 25-14. Owens, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, also made quick work of its quarterfinal opponent, dispatching Finger Lakes Community College (Canandaigua, N.Y.) in straight sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.

Broome Community College of Broome County, N.Y., will face top-seeded Rock Valley at 5 p.m. in the first national semifinal match.

Top-seeded Rock Valley, meanwhile, looked every bit the part of the No. 1 overall seed. It dismantled No. 8 seed RCSJ Gloucester (Mantua, N.J.) 25-10, 25-9, 25-10.

Broome advanced by taking care of the second entrant from Minnesota, sweeping Central Lakes College in a close contest, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22.

The national championship match is set for Saturday at UCR Regional Sports Center.

More information about the tournament can be found at the NJCAA's women's volleyball website .