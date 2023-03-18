NJCAA women's basketball championships: RCTC grinds it out over Riverland, heading to finals

ROCHESTER — After falling in the NJCAA Division III semifinals a year ago, Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball player Ravyn Miles and a group of six seniors were given an unprecedented opportunity: A third year of eligibility.

For her, Myia Ruzek, Olivia Christianson, Broadwater, Kandace Sikkink and Lexi Hugeback it was an extra chance to do what only one other RCTC squad was able to do before.

That is to win a national championship.

After a solid performance on Friday, this group is now just a win away from making that dream a reality.

Fueled by another strong defensive effort, the No. 3 seeded Yellowjackets held No. 7 Riverland to just 15 second half points en route to a 62-43 victory in a NJCAA Division III national semifinal on Friday night at RCTC.

The Yellowjackets (26-1) will now face No. 5 Minnesota West, which knocked off top-seeded Owens in the other semifinal, in the NJCAA national championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at RCTC.

"I'm so excited," Miles said. "We lost in this game last year. We play another Minnesota team, so it's going to be a packed gym, super excited."

The Yellowjackets have faced Minnesota West twice already, going 2-0.

Playing a team, the third time, isn't unfamiliar territory for the Yellowjackets. Friday, marked the fourth time they faced off against Riverland. The last time was a 67-60 loss in the NJCAA Region XIIIA Championship — the only loss for the Yellowjackets all season.

"We had a major chip on our shoulder," Miles said.

RCTC's Ravyn Miles dribbles the ball up during a NJCAA national semifinal on Friday, March 17, 2023 at RCTC. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

It appeared Miles had a chip on both shoulders.

She admittedly didn't play her best the last time these two teams played, but set the tone on Friday from the opening tip.

The speedy point guard knocked down a pair of triples early on and finished with nine of RCTC's 19 points as they took a 19-15 lead early on. Miles would finish with 15 points, 12 rebounds and just one turnover.

"Point guards win you championships," coach Jason Bonde said. "Bigs get you there, point guards win championships."

Even when the offense stalled a bit in the second quarter, allowing Riverland to tie the game up at 28 entering the half, Bonde still trusted Miles and his guards to keep doing their thing.

"At halftime, I had to be reminded just to let them keep going, let them go," Bonde said. "It this point, you have to rely on your point guards, who are smart and understand the game. They make me look good a lot of the times."

Much like a similar script to Thursday's quarterfinal, RCTC got things going in the third quarter with its defense.

The Yellowjackets forced five turnovers and held the Blue Devils to just four third quarter points as Riverland shot just 2 of 13 shooting from the field. A 15-4 third quarter advantage for RCTC broke the halftime tie and put RCTC in the driver's seat.

"Defense won us this game," Bonde said.

RCTC didn't let up.

It kept the foot on the gas, sending even more defensive pressure with 3/4 and 1/2 court traps at Riverland. The Blue Devils struggled to ride out the wave, scoring just six second half points in the opening 16 plus minutes of the half.

And although, RCTC shot just 33% from the field, it led 51-34 with 3 minutes and 33 seconds left in the fourth.

"With this being our fourth time playing them, we knew what they wanted to do," Miles said. "So we locked in on that and just really executed. They really couldn't do anything."

Now, the Yellowjackets will go for the program's second national championship against Minnesota West. It should be a good one.

"We have had battles with them, non-stop, for many years," Bonde said. "They are playing phenomenal right now."

RCTC's Myia Ruzek shoots a 3-pointer during a NJCAA national semifinal on Friday, March 17, 2023 at RCTC. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Members of the Riverland Community College bench celebrates after a made 3-pointer during a NJCAA national semifinal on Friday, March 17, 2023 at RCTC. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

RCTC is heading to the national championship. It knocks off Riverland 62-43. Finals is tomorrow night at 5. pic.twitter.com/02JWGlBK4i — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 18, 2023

Minnesota West 76, Owens 59

The previously mentioned Blue Jays of Minnesota West upset the top seed Owens, thanks to another strong game from Tia Murray and Olivia Hayenga.

The pair collected their second double-doubles in as many days with Murray leading the way with a team-best 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Hayenga finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Owens shot just 34.3% (23-67) from the field, including 6 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota West is looking for its first national title.

