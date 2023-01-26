STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No. 1 RCTC slips past No. 3 Minnesota West in women's basketball

RCTC has its closest game of the season, but moves to 15-0 with an 87-79 victory over Minnesota West.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
January 26, 2023 12:32 AM
WORTHINGTON — In a battle of highly ranked national junior college women's basketball teams, Rochester Community and Technical College got a rare challenge this season but was still able to beat Minnesota West Technical and Community College by eight points on Wednesday.

RCTC, 15-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country among NJCAA Division III teams, defeated No.3 Minnesota West 87-79. It was the closest game the Yellowjackets have had all season.

"Great road win," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. "Great crowd and (the) girls played hard. We got in foul trouble in the first half and players came in and played really well."

Myia Ruzek and Olivia Christianson provided a solid 1-2 punch for RCTC. Ruzek had made three 3-pointers, scored 21 points and had four rebounds while Christianson had 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Rayvn Miles had 13 points and three steals for the Yellowjackets while Jada James and 12 points and six rebounds. Lexi Hugeback led RCTC with 12 rebounds as RCTC held a 46-39 edge on the boards, and she chipped in with seven points.

RCTC led 24-16 after the first quarter and 47-31 at the half. RCTC still led by 16 going into the fourth quarter when Minnesota West finished with a 23-15 run but wasn't nearly enough.

The Yellowjackets were 13-for-17 at the line and also shot 45.9% from the field.

