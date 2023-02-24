99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

No. 1 RCTC women are heavy favorite to capture Region XIIIA basketball title

A berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be on the line when the RCTC women's basketball team plays in the Region XIIIA Tournament beginning Saturday in Coon Rapids.

012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
Myia Ruzek leads the RCTC women's basketball team in scoring this season, averaging 22.98 points per game. The unbeaten Yellowjackets, ranked No. 1 among NJCAA Division III teams, will play in the Region XIIIA Tournament in Coon Rapids on Feb. 25-25, 2023, with a national tournament berth on the line.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 24, 2023 04:51 PM

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

REGION XIIIA TOURNAMENT

WHAT: The four-team single-elimination NJCAA women’s basketball Region XIIIA Tournament.

WHEN/WHERE: The event will be held at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids on Feb. 25-26.

ON THE LINE: Winner of the region advances to the NJCAA National Tournament in Rochester on March 15-18. There is also a four-team Region XIIIB Tournament being held at the Anoka-Ramsey at the same time and the winner of that event also earns a national berth. Four at-large berths for teams that do not win their region tournament will also be awarded for the 12-team national tournament.

REGION FAVORITE: Rochester Community and Technical College is the overwhelming favorite to win the Region XIIIA title.

HOW RCTC STACKS UP: RCTC, ranked No. 1 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams, is the No. 1 seed from the MCAC South Division and takes a perfect 23-0 record into the tournament. The Yellowjackets have been steamrolling opponents all season long and are the heavy favorite to win the region and advance to the national tournament for the second straight season. First-round foe Itasca was just 2-22 during the regular season.

“Anything can happen in the region tournament, RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “This is the time of year that you have to be playing your best basketball. It just takes one night of a team having their best game and you can get beat.”

The Yellowjackets are led by Myia Ruzek (22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 steals per game), Olivia Christianson (15.3 ppg, 5.7 rpb, 3.8 apg, 4.4 spg), Ravyn Miles (14.1 ppg, 7.5 apg, 2.6 spg), Kandace Sikkink (10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.2 spg), Jada James (10.0 ppg, 7.4 rpb) and Sophie Adring (7.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg).

REGION XIIIA SCHEDULE

At Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Semifinals,  Saturday Feb. 25

No. 4N Itasca (2-22) vs. No. 1S RCTC (23-0), 10 a.m.

No. 3S Riverland (19-5) vs. No. 2N Central Lakes (14-7), 12 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday Feb. 26

Semifinal winners, 12 p.m.

