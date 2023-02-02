99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
No. 1 RCTC women beat ranked foe on the road

Olivia Christianson scored 24 points and Myia Ruzek added 20 to lead RCTC past No. 12 Western Technical College 86-52.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 10:43 PM
La CROSSE, Wis. — Top-ranked Rochester Community and Technical College went on the road to play a ranked team and still came away with a decisive 86-52 victory over Western Technical College in junior college women's basketball on Wednesday.

RCTC, ranked No. 1 among NJCAA Division III teams, maintains its perfect record at 17-0. The Yellowjackets move to 8-0 in the South Division of the MCAC after knocking off No. 12 Western Tech.

"Great road win for us," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. "Not an easy place to play and we fought hard all game and got the win."

RCTC led 43-31 at the half and then held scoring advantages of 24-12 and 19-9 over the final two quarters.

"Kandace Sikkink played a tremendous second half and sparked our run," Bonde said. "She impacted the game and it was great to see her do that tonight. "

Olivia Christianson paced RCTC with 24 points, five rebounds and seven steals while Myia Ruzek tallied 20 points. Sikkink had 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Ravyn Miles chipped in eight points and 10 assists and Lexi Hugeback had nine points and four rebounds.

The Yellowjackets held Western (10-6, 4-5 South Division) to 16% shooting from the field in the second half and to just one field goal in the fourth quarter.

"We had a great second half," Bonde said.

RCTC will host St. Cloud Technical and Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

RCTC/Western Tech boxscore

