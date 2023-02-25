No. 1 RCTC women easily advance to region championship game

COON RAPIDS — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team all but wrapped up a national tournament berth with an easy 123-46 victory over Itasca Community and Technical College in the Region XIIIA Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

RCTC (24-0), ranked No. 1 in the nation, will now play in the championship game on Sunday with an automatic berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament on the line. But with four at-large berths also available, the Yellowjackets would most likely receive a bid even if they lose. RCTC is the host site of the national tournament in March.

Itasca entered region play with a 2-22 record and it stood little chance against RCTC. The Yellowjackets led 30-4 after one quarter of play and went on top the century mark in points scored for the fifth time this season.

The Yellowjackets had nine players take part in the contest and eight scored in double figures. Myia Ruzek led the way with 28 points while Sophie Andring scored 17 points off the bench. Olivia Christianson had15 points and seven steals, Kandace Sikkink had 14 points, Ravyn Miles had 12 points and nine assists and Jada James had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Janae Bennet had 10 points, five assists and five steals while Danika Jones had 10 points and six rebounds.

RCTC forced a whopping 48 turnovers in game and had 28 steals. RCTC also controlled the boards 42-24 and got inside for close baskets all game long, resulting in shooting a torrid 63.7% from the field (51-for-80). Itasca shot just 35.3% from the floor and took 29 fewer shots.

The Yellowjackets will face Riverland Community College in the region title game at 12 p.m. Sunday. The two teams met twice during the regular season with RCTC winning both games, 84-47 and 74-52.

RCTC/Itasca boxscore

REGION XIIIA SCHEDULE

At Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Semifinals, Saturday Feb. 25

RCTC 123, Itasca 46

Riverland 71, Central Lakes 62

Championship game, Sunday Feb. 26

No. 1S RCTC (24-0) vs. No. 3S Riverland (20-5), 12 p.m.