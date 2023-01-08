No. 1 RCTC women force 40 turnovers in 98-25 victory over Ridgewater

WILLMAR — Rochester Community and Technical College swarmed over Ridgewater Community College at both ends of the court to post an easy 98-25 victory in junior college women's basketball on Saturday.

RCTC's relentless defense forced 40 turnovers and the Yellowjackets had 30 steals. The Yellowjackets had just 12 turnovers, controlled the boards 39-23 and shot 52.0% from the field.

The unbeaten Yellowjackets, ranked No. 1 among NJCAA Division III teams, led 47-8 at the half. RCTC is now 11-0, 2-0 in the Southern Division of the MCAC. Ridgewater falls to 1-12, 0-2 in league play.

Myia Ruzek led RCTC with 27 points as she made 13 of 17 shots. She also had four assists and six steals.

Kandace Sikkink made 8 of 12 shots and finished with 18 points. She also had seven steals and five rebounds. Olivia Christianson had 16 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Lexi Hugeback had 12 points and five rebounds while Ravyn Miles dished out 11 of RCTC's 31 assists.

The Yellowjackets will host Riverland Community College at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

