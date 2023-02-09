99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
No. 1 RCTC women top Riverland in battle of ranked teams

Olivia Christianson scored 27 points as RCTC improved to 19-0 win a 74-52 win over Riverland.

By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 09:55 PM
AUSTIN — Rochester Community and Technical College pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Riverland Community College 74-52 on Wednesday in a battle of nationally ranked junior college women's basketball teams.

RCTC, ranked No. 1 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams, is now 19-0 while No. 11 Riverland falls to 15-5.

Olivia Christianson of Lyle scored 27 points for RCTC and she had five rebounds and four steals. She was 8-for-9 at the line. Myia Ruzek had 24 points, five rebounds, three rebounds and three steals.

In a very rare occurrence this season, RCTC trailed 16-15 after the first quarter. The Yellowjackets battled back to take a 54-43 after three quarters and then the visitors put the game away with a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter.

Ravyn Miles chipped in with nine points and five assists for RCTC, which forced 25 turnovers while committing just 13 turnovers.

Savannah Longhoma and Nora Mecoleta both scored 13 points for Riverland.

The Yellowjackets are now 10-0 in the South Division of the MCAC and Riverland falls to 6-4 in division play.

RCTC plays at at Minnesota State Community and Technical College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

RCTC/Riverland boxscore

