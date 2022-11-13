SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No. 2 DuPage ends Owens' streak at three to claim NJCAA national volleyball championship

Top-ranked Owens saw its bid to win a fourth straight Division III junior college volleyball championship denied as DuPage posted a 3-1 victory in the championship match.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
November 12, 2022 10:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Owens Community College volleyball coach Sonny Lewis told his team every day this season that they had a target on their back and that every team would be gunning for a win over the No. 1-seeded Express, knowing Owens won the last three NJCAA Division III national championships.

College of DuPage, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, had its eyes on that championship trophy from the second the ball sailed over the net.

That determination showed, the Chaparrals beating Owens 3-1 to hoist the trophy Saturday night at Rochester Regional Sports Center. It was the third NJCAA Division III volleyball title for DuPage, which won the match 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18.

“We got outplayed tonight in this final match,” Lewis said. “DuPage stepped up and played really, really well.”

The loss is the first Owens has suffered in the postseason since moving to Division III four years ago, and just the fourth postseason loss in the last seven seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

DuPage (32-3) edged the Express in kills, hitting percentage, assists and blocks.

"We have a team that once we get into a tough spot, they find a way to work out of it and turn it into an advantage,'' DuPage coach Tolis Koskinaris said. "It happened again tonight. They made it fun and played with a ton of composure.''

Chloey Myers and Alyssa Fountain were both stellar at the net for DuPage as each player tallied 19 kills. Myers was named the MVP of the tournament.

DuPage ibero Cyd Martinez played, "her best match of the season" according to Koskinaris. She had 32 digs and helped set up the offense, along with setter Ashley Bylsma, who had 40 assists.

"Chloey and Alyssa get the share of accolades, but unsung heroes like Cyd and Ashley were so locked in,'' Koskinaris said. "Cyd was unbelievable in her reads, and Ashley played so well in the biggest moment of her athletic life.''

The Express (29-7) head back to Ohio as the second-best team in the country, something that sophomore outside hitter Maddie White and her team will hang onto.

White had a great tournament herself — putting up 14 kills, 38 digs and three block assists in 10 sets — which earned her a spot on the all-tournament team.

“It's a huge goal of mine to be on that list of all-tournament team,” White said. “It means a lot to see someone else recognize all the hard work that I put in.”

Related Topics: COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLMEMBERS-ONLYROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Minnesota
College
Gophers win third straight, 31-3, over Northwestern, climb into better spot in Big Ten West
Minnesota (7-3) is now tied with the Illini, Boilermakers and Iowa at 4-3 in conference play. The Hawkeyes, which come to Minnesota next Saturday, beat Wisconsin 24-10 in Iowa City.
November 12, 2022 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
Givens scores career-high 36 points to spark RCTC men to victory
The RCTC men's basketball team opened play in the Ellsworth Tournament with an 88-77 win over NIACC on Friday.
November 12, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan puts the ball in the air against Northwestern on Nov. 23, 2019, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.
College
Gophers football vs. Northwestern: Keys to game, how to watch and who has the edge
Minnesota looking for its third-straight victory over the Wildcats
November 12, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
BH102134.JPG
College
Veterans shine on Veterans Day as Gophers rally to split with Penn State
Trailing in the second period, the Minnesota Gophers got goals from two of their more experienced forwards to overcome red-hot Penn State and head out on a six-game road trip on a high note.
November 11, 2022 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers