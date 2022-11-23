SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
No. 2 RCTC women turn up defensive heat in victory over Madison College

Myia Ruzek and Olivia Christianson combine for 47 points as unbeaten RCTC rolls to 96-70 victory to improve to 5-0.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
November 22, 2022 10:40 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team amped up the defensive pressure during a 96-70 victory over Madsion College on Tuesday.

The Yellowjackets, now ranked No. 2 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams, forced 32 turnovers which resulted in 52 points.

RCTC (5-0) hit 11 of 29 3-point attempts and led by as many as 33 points.

Myia Ruzek led RCTC with 27 points and she added five rebounds and three steals. Olivia Christianson collected 20 points, four assists and seven steals.

Ruzek hit 11 of 17 shots and was 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Christianson made 9 of 12 shots.

RCTC coach Jason Bonde said guards Ravyn Miles and Kassidy Broadwater controlled the tempo of the game and excelled at distributing the ball.

"Olivia and Myia are getting great looks because our two point guards are creating and looking for two of the best scorers In the country," Bonde said. "When they both put up those numbers, we will always put ourselves in a great position to win. This is a fun group and they continue to grow."

Miles had a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists and Kandace Sikkink just missed one as she had 10 points and nine rebounds to go with a pair of steals. Jada James chpped in with 12 while Broadwater had five points, five steals and four assists.

RCTC will play at Iowa Western next Tuesday. Iowa Western is ranked No. 5 among NJCAA Division II teams.

RCTC/Madison College boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
