No. 3 RCTC wins fourth straight in volleyball

RCTC swept Western Technical College 3-0 in volleyball on Wednesday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 07, 2022 11:10 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team won its fourth straight match with 25-15, 25-15, 28-26 sweep over Western Technical College on Wednesday night.

The Yellowjackets, rated No. 3 in the nation in the latest NJCAA Division III poll, are now 5-2 overall.

Kennedy Hady paced RCTC with nine kills while Alexis Simpson chipped in with seven. The Yellowjackets finished with 32 kills and 14 blocks. Triniti Gbala led the way with five blocks.

Chelsea Lasker had 16 set assists and Kylie Smidt collected 13. Alyvia Eide had 13 digs while Simpson had 10 digs and five ace serves.

RCTC will host the Yellowjacket Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The hosts open against Harper College at 3 p.m. Friday.

