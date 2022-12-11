No. 5 RCTC men hold off Mesabi Range to get back on winning track

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Rochester Community and Technical College played a strong first half to salvage the second game of a two-game road trip on Saturday in men's junior college basketball with an 86-77 win over Mesabi Range.

RCTC, ranked No. 5 among NJCAA Division III teams, had suffered a narrow 68-67 loss to Vermilion Community College on Friday night.

The Yellowjackets surged to a 48-33 lead at the half against Mesabi and then held on over the last 20 minutes.

"We played an outstanding first half in all facets," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "(We) got good contributions from Jacob Lotz and Zach Hermann."

Mesabi Range cut the lead to three late in the second half before RCTC hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to extend the lead and seal the victory.

Kam Givens led RCTC with 23 points and he made 5 of 6 free throws. He also had six steals, four assists and four rebounds. Mayo grad Andre Crockett had 14 points and was 4-for-4 at the line while Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

"I thought Andre Crockett had a solid weekend," LaPlante said. "It was good to see Peyton Dunham get back to his high energy play."

Quest McCrimon had nine points for the Yellowjackets while Lotz had eight points and four rebounds.

RCTC (7-2) will play at the Anoka-Ramsey Classic this coming Saturday and Sunday.

RCTC/Mesabi boxscore

