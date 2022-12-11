SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No. 5 RCTC men hold off Mesabi Range to get back on winning track

RCTC won the second game of a two-game weekend series 86-77 against Mesabi Range to improve to 7-2 this season in men's basketball.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
December 10, 2022 10:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Rochester Community and Technical College played a strong first half to salvage the second game of a two-game road trip on Saturday in men's junior college basketball with an 86-77 win over Mesabi Range.

RCTC, ranked No. 5 among NJCAA Division III teams, had suffered a narrow 68-67 loss to Vermilion Community College on Friday night.

The Yellowjackets surged to a 48-33 lead at the half against Mesabi and then held on over the last 20 minutes.

"We played an outstanding first half in all facets," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "(We) got good contributions from Jacob Lotz and Zach Hermann."

Mesabi Range cut the lead to three late in the second half before RCTC hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to extend the lead and seal the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kam Givens led RCTC with 23 points and he made 5 of 6 free throws. He also had six steals, four assists and four rebounds. Mayo grad Andre Crockett had 14 points and was 4-for-4 at the line while Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

"I thought Andre Crockett had a solid weekend," LaPlante said. "It was good to see Peyton Dunham get back to his high energy play."

Quest McCrimon had nine points for the Yellowjackets while Lotz had eight points and four rebounds.

RCTC (7-2) will play at the Anoka-Ramsey Classic this coming Saturday and Sunday.

RCTC/Mesabi boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
Ruzek scores 38 as No. 2 RCTC women overwhelm Mesabi Range 119-39
No. 2 Yellowjackets improve to 8-0 win another lopsided victory.
December 10, 2022 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DSC00459.jpg
College
Unclean sweep as Gophers power play clicks in come-from-behind win over Badgers
Wisconsin scored a few early and a few late, but the Minnesota Gophers scored a half-dozen in the middle, using an extended power play to turn the tide and finish with a win before the holiday break.
December 10, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) drives to the basket while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends on Dec. 8, 2022, in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers’ grind continues with stingy Mississippi State on Sunday
Riding a 4-game losing streak, Minnesota goes up against the undefeated Bulldogs next
December 10, 2022 07:43 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Chesley.jpg
College
Gophers break away for seven goals against archrival Badgers
Two early goals by Logan Cooley set the tone for a game that looked lopsided on paper and on ice. The Gophers scored early and often to build a big lead, then played defense to win decisively.
December 09, 2022 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers