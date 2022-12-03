SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
No. 6 RCTC men play strong defensive game to top Central Lakes 66-52

The Yellowjackets have now won three straight games to improve to 5-1 on the season.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 10:41 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team used a strong defensive effort to defeat Central Lakes 66-52 in junior college play on Friday.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 6 among NJCAA Divsion III teams, held Central Lakes to 24 points in the first half while opening up a 10-point lead.

"We had numerous chances to take the game out of reach, but we shot 35% the second half," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Kam Givens continued his torrid scoring with 29 points. The 6-foot-1 guard from Minneapolis entered the game averaging 23.0 points per game. He also had six rebounds and four assists.

Quincy Burland had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for RCTC. Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists while Blue Smaller had eight rebounds to help the Yellowjackets hold a 42-34 advantage on the boards.

RCTC has now won three straight games, all at home. The Yellowjackets (5-1) are home again as they will host Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

RCTC/Central Lakes boxscore

By Staff reports
