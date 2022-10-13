No. 9 RCTC sweeps past Riverland in volleyball

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College used a strong serving match to sweep past Riverland Community College 3-0 in MCAC junior college volleyball on Wednesday.

RCTC, ranked No. 9 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams, won the match 25-18, 26-24, 25-14 to improve to 17-8 overall and 11-2 in the South Division of the MCAC.

The host Yellowjackets had 11 ace serves in the three sets. Kennedy Hady led RCTC with four ace serves and Chelsea Lasker added three. Hady also paced the Yellowjackets with 11 kills while Lasker dished out 41 set assists.

Kiley Nihart had 15 digs, Samantha Matarelli had eight kills and Bailey Johnson added seven kills.

The loss drops Riverland to 7-15, 4-7 in South Division play.

The Yellowjackets will host Century College at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday.

