No. 9 RCTC tops No. 6 Century College in battle of ranked volleyball teams

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team topped Century College 3-1 in a battle of NJCAA Division III nationally ranked teams on Wednesday.

RCTC, ranked No. 9, beat the No. 6 Woodducks 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19. Century entered the match as the leader in the South Division of the MCAC. The Woodducks are now 13-2 in league play and RCTC is 12-2, as is Minnesota State-Fergus Falls.

The win keep the Yellowjackets in the hunt for the MCAC title and a chance of hosting the Southern Division Regional Tournament.

"I can't even pinpoint what I loved about it, because I loved everything this team put in," RCTC coach Jennifer Nerison said. "I just felt like we played solid both offensively and defensively."

The Jackets were lead by a strong middle attack as Bailey Johnson and Triniti Gballa combined for 19 kills. Johnson had eight kills and hit .389 while Gbala tallied 11 kills on 38 attempts. RCTC also got 11 kills from outside hitter Sam Matarelli while Kennedy Hady added six.

RCTC held Century to a negative hitting percentage, as the Woodducks had 35 kills and 36 errors. RCTC had eight blocks, including four by Johnson and three by Matarelli.

Kylie Nihart lead all players with 26 digs while Hady (19 digs), Kylie Smidt (10) and Chlesea Lasker (nine) all had strong defensive nights. Lasker also had 32 set assists.

"We tried to take their setter out of the mix whenever possible and to put them out of system," Nerison said. "Very proud of these young ladies."

The Yellowjackets (18-8 overall) have a big weekend heading down the stretch as they travel north to take on St. Cloud Tech on Friday night, followed by a Saturday showdown versus Fergus Falls.

RCTC/Century College boxscore