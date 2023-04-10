Noah King earns All-America honors in junior college men's basketball

ROCHESTER — Caledonia’s Noah King has earned All-America honors in junior college men’s basketball.

King is a 6-foot-2 guard at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was named a second-team All-American among Division II junior college players.

King is in his third year at Kirkwood, but he was technically just a freshman in terms of eligibility. He missed last season with a foot injury.

He rebounded this season to average 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. King started all 32 games for Kirkwood and led the team in both scoring and assists. He also led the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in assists and was fourth in scoring. He also excelled at getting to the free-throw line, where he scored 128 of his 518 points during the season.

King helped Kirkwood post a 25-7 record and the team was one win away from a berth in the NJCAA Division II national tournament. Kirkwood suffered an overtime loss to Iowa Lake Community College in the Region 11 Tournament championship game.

Both of Noah’s brothers also played college ball during the 2022-23 season. Older brother Owen is a senior guard at Division II Winona State University. Younger brother, Eli, is a freshman guard at Division I Iowa State University, although after the season he announced his plans to transfer.

Rochester Community and Technical College guard Kameron Givens has been named an All-American in NJCAA Division III men's basketball. Givens, a 6-1 sophomore from Minneapolis, was named to the first team.

Givens helped RCTC finish with a 23-8 record during the 2022-23 season, win a Region XIII championship and earn a third-place finish at the NJCAA Division III national tournament.

The left-hander was among leading scorers in Division III as he averaged a team-high 20.8 points per game while shooting a solid 50.6% from the floor. He also led the Yellowjackets in assists (3.7 per game) and steals (2.6) while chipping in with 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Givens was in his first season with the Yellowjackets after transferring from Central Lakes Community College.

A Rochester all-sports reunion will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at the Rochester Eagles Club.

The event is open to all current and former coaches, activities directors, officials, site workers and respective spouses/significant others.

Organizers say the casual event will be held for “everyone to share stories, reminisce about the games of today and yesterday and to catch up with colleagues.”

The group last gathered in 2019. Food and beverages will be available to be purchased at the event.

Jeremy Baumbach has stepped down as the head coach of the Byron girls basketball team. Baumbach had guided the Bears for the past couple of seasons.

Byron has posted a 31-24 record over the past two years and was 15-13 during the 2022-23 season.

Baumbach is also currently the head coach of girls soccer at Byron, a position he has held for the past nine years. He guided the Bears to a Class AA state berth in the fall of 2021. It was the first state berth ever for Byron in girls soccer.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .