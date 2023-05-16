Northwoods League announces women's collegiate softball league

ROCHESTER — The Northwoods League — known for being one of the premier summer collegiate experiences for college baseball players — will now help develop the country's premier softball talent as well.

The NWL announced on Tuesday the launch of a women's summer collegiate softball league. Northwoods League Softball will debut in the summer of 2024, becoming the first for-profit women's collegiate softball league. The goal is to provide female college athletes the opportunity to compete at a high level during their respective off-season.

“Thirty years ago, we disrupted the landscape of baseball, and we hope to have a similar effect on softball going forward by offering women a truly unique, memorable and valuable experience in the Northwoods,” Northwoods League Baseball Chairman/co-Founder Dick Radatz Jr. said in a statement released by the League.

Team locations will be announced at a future date, but initially the league will be comprised of teams from across the Northwoods League's footprint. Currently, the NWL has 24 teams, including six in Minnesota and of course Rochester.

Like it's baseball counterpart, Northwoods League Softball will be comprised of players who have college eligibility remaining. The teams will play a 40-game schedule, with games starting in June and running through the beginning of August.

“We believe that this new league will help fill a void in the summer softball landscape,” said Northwoods League Softball Chairman/co-Founder, Kathy Radatz. “We have seen tremendous growth in interest in women’s softball in recent years, and we are excited to be able to provide a platform for female athletes to continue to hone their skills and compete at a high level during the summer months.”