Obang scores three goals as RCTC rolls to 6-1 victory in women's soccer

ROSEMOUNT — Mongi Obang scored a season-high three goals and Rochester Community and Technical College got back in the win column with a 6-1 victory over Dakota County Technical College on Wednesday in junior college women's soccer.

Obang, who hails from Rochester, scored her hat trick as she recorded seven shots in the game. She entered the game with one goal this season.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 10 in the nation among Division III NJCAA teams, are now 7-2 overall and 2-1 in league play after snapping their one-game skid.

"The RCTC women came ready to win today," Yellowjackets coach Bryan Weiss said. "We needed to prove to ourselves that we have earned our NJCAA ranking. We scored two goals in the first six minutes and controlled most of the game from there."

Grace Maschino and Eliana Bentley of Austin both had a goal and an assist for RCTC while Haley Doyea also scored a goal. Elgin's Mackenzie Polson had two assists while Eyota's Allison Thompson and Kes Whalen both had one assist.

Jordan Weber of Oronoco had four saves and did not allow a goal. She split time in the net with Red Wing's Ashlyn Nysteun, who had two saves and allowed one goal.

RCTC will host Alexandria Technical & Community College at 7 p.m. on Saturday.