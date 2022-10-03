We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Offensively challenged RCTC suffers road loss in football

RCTC was outscored 30-0 in the second half in a 33-12 loss to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls on Saturday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
October 02, 2022 09:34 PM
FERGUS FALLS — Minnesota State-Fergus Falls had a big second half and held Rochester Community and Technical College without an offensive touchdown in a 33-12 victory Saturday in a battle of NJCAA nationally ranked Division III football teams.

RCTC used a safety, a fumble return for a touchdown by Keshawn Johnson and a field goal to take a 12-3 lead at the half. But the Yellowjackets, ranked No. 5, were outscored 30-0 in the second half to see their record drop to 3-3 this season.

Fergus Falls, ranked No. 2, is now 6-0.

Rondarius Gregory had a pair of long touchdowns in the second half for Fergus Falls. He started the second-half scoring with an 81-yard TD run and closed it with a 64-yard TD pass reception. He finished with 123 yards rushing and 67 receiving on two catches.

Fergus Falls took the lead for good at 16-12 when Alieu Conteh returned a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter. Fergus Falls had 292 yards of offense and RCTC had 228.

Sylas Christie was 13-for-28 passing for 117 yards and an interception for RCTC while Jaylen Gardner was 7-for-10 for 35 yards. Ayden Pendleton had four catches for 59 and Zach Cowan caught five passes for 38 yards.

LaQwan Sims rushed for 63 yards on 20 carries.

RCTC had four turnovers and Fergus Falls had three. Johnson, De'vonta' Roberts and Joseph Tarnue all had interceptions for the Yellowjackets. Tarnue now has five interceptions in six games.

The Yellowjackets will host North Dakota State College of Science, ranked No. 3 in Division III, at 1:30 p.m. this coming Saturday.

Minnesota State 33, RCTC 12
RCTC 2-10-0-0 — 12
Minnesota State 0-3-13-17 — 33

RCTC/Minnesota State boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
