Owens rides comeback to win national championship

Owens Community College entered the NJCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament as the team to beat.

Then the school out of Perrysburg, Ohio, went out and proved why they were the No. 1 seed.

Owens polished off its quest for a national championship on Saturday at Rochester Regional Sports Center. It did it with a 65-56 win over Hostos (Bronx, N.Y) in the title game.

One round early, Owens had beaten No. 4 seed Rochester Community and Technical College at the buzzer, hitting a contested 3-pointer.

No last-second shot was necessary for Owens on Saturday. But a comeback was for the 27-4 team. The Express trailed 47-42 heading into the third quarter, then dominated the ending by outscoring Hostos 23-9.

Dasia Hardison had 21 points for the Express, hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers and 7 of 15 field goals overall. She also collected seven rebounds and had four assists. Hayle St. John had 12 points. Taylor Starks, who had 15 points against RCTC and hit the game-winner, was held to five.

Hostos (27-4) got 13 points from Dimon Walker, 11 from Alyana Hicks and 10 from Shania Lewis. Lewis had four steals.

